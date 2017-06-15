Panhandler turns down job offer, Honda dealership fires back - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Panhandler turns down job offer, Honda dealership fires back

BRIGHTON, MI (WOWK) – A Michigan car dealership’s response to a panhandler is going viral.

The sign popped up in Brighton, Michigan, which is a suburb about an hour outside of Detroit, WSYR reports.

It reads:

“Please do not give anything to this panhandler. We offered him a full-time job at $10 per hour. He said, ‘I make more than any of you,’ and he did not want the job. Please donate to a more worthy cause.”

According to WLNS, Photos of the sign and the panhandler were shared on Facebook and went viral, generating a lot of support for how the dealership handled the situation.

