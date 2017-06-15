I-79N near Elkview Reopens Following Vehicle Fire - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

I-79N near Elkview Reopens Following Vehicle Fire

Posted: Updated:
By Lucas Bosley, Assignment Editor
Connect

UPDATE: 6/15/2017 2:15 p.m.

All northbound lanes of I-79 in Elkview have reopened following a vehicle fire. 

ORIGINAL:

ELKVIEW, WV - Dispatchers tell 13 News that all northbound lanes of I-79 near mile marker 9 in Elkview have been shut down due to a vehicle fire.

The fire was reported at approximately 1:20 p.m.

No injuries have been confirmed at this time.

Pinch Fire Department is responding.

We have a crew headed to the scene.

Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest information.

  • EmergenciesMore>>

  • I-79N near Elkview Reopens Following Vehicle Fire

    I-79N near Elkview Reopens Following Vehicle Fire

    Thursday, June 15 2017 2:26 PM EDT2017-06-15 18:26:12 GMT

    ELKVIEW, WV - Dispatchers tell 13 News that all northbound lanes of I-79 near mile marker 9 have been shut down due to a vehicle fire. The fire was reported at approximately 1:20 p.m. No injuries have been confirmed at this time. Pinch Fire Department is responding. We have a crew headed to the scene. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest information.

    ELKVIEW, WV - Dispatchers tell 13 News that all northbound lanes of I-79 near mile marker 9 have been shut down due to a vehicle fire. The fire was reported at approximately 1:20 p.m. No injuries have been confirmed at this time. Pinch Fire Department is responding. We have a crew headed to the scene. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest information.

  • Sheriff: Pilot in blimp crash seriously burned

    Sheriff: Pilot in blimp crash seriously burned

    Thursday, June 15 2017 2:25 PM EDT2017-06-15 18:25:14 GMT

    The Latest on the crash of an advertising blimp at the U.S. Open

    The Latest on the crash of an advertising blimp at the U.S. Open

  • Commercial building fire ruled arson in Institute

    Commercial building fire ruled arson in Institute

    Thursday, June 15 2017 11:36 AM EDT2017-06-15 15:36:09 GMT

    INSTITUTE, WV - Dispatchers tell 13 News that a residential building caught fire in Institute this evening. The fire broke out near the 1400 block of 1st Avenue South near Route 25. Nitro, Cross Lanes, St. Albans, and Institute Fire Departments are on the scene, along with the Nitro Police Department and Kanawha County EMS. No injuries have been reported at this time. The fire was reported at 11:35 p.m. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest information.

    INSTITUTE, WV - Dispatchers tell 13 News that a residential building caught fire in Institute this evening. The fire broke out near the 1400 block of 1st Avenue South near Route 25. Nitro, Cross Lanes, St. Albans, and Institute Fire Departments are on the scene, along with the Nitro Police Department and Kanawha County EMS. No injuries have been reported at this time. The fire was reported at 11:35 p.m. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest information.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

  • List of events at the Rod Run & Doo Wop

    List of events at the Rod Run & Doo Wop

    Friday, October 7 2016 8:51 AM EDT2016-10-07 12:51:07 GMT

    Here's a list of all the events you can attend.

    Here's a list of all the events you can attend.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Swimming Advisory Issued at Myrtle Beach

    Swimming Advisory Issued at Myrtle Beach

    Thursday, June 15 2017 11:03 AM EDT2017-06-15 15:03:05 GMT

    DHEC has issued a temporary swimming advisory for a section of Surfside Beach, a press release states.

    DHEC has issued a temporary swimming advisory for a section of Surfside Beach, a press release states.

  • Panhandler turns down job offer, Honda dealership fires back

    Panhandler turns down job offer, Honda dealership fires back

    Thursday, June 15 2017 11:36 AM EDT2017-06-15 15:36:46 GMT

    Photos of the sign and the panhandler were shared on Facebook and went viral, generating a lot of support for how the dealership handled the situation.

    Photos of the sign and the panhandler were shared on Facebook and went viral, generating a lot of support for how the dealership handled the situation.

  • Sheriff: Pilot in blimp crash seriously burned

    Sheriff: Pilot in blimp crash seriously burned

    Thursday, June 15 2017 2:25 PM EDT2017-06-15 18:25:14 GMT

    The Latest on the crash of an advertising blimp at the U.S. Open

    The Latest on the crash of an advertising blimp at the U.S. Open

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.