Ohio Police: Suspect Crashed into Woman’s Car, Shot Her

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police identified a suspect, who they say killed a Boardman woman on Thursday morning.

The suspect is identified as 59-year-old Dale Williams, of Youngstown.

Police said just after 8 a.m., Williams purposefully crashed his car into a woman’s vehicle in the 2700 block of Market Street.

The crash forced the woman’s car into the St. George and the Dragon, a smoke shop on Market Street.

Police said the Williams then shot the woman, who got out of the car.

This happened right in front of a police officer who ordered Williams to drop his gun. He dropped his weapon and was arrested on the scene.

The woman was taken to a hospital, where she died. Police haven’t identified her yet.

No one else was injured.

Police were investigating the situation as a domestic incident and were questioning the suspect on Thursday.