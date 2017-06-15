Ohio Police: Suspect Crashed into Woman’s Car, Shot Her - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Ohio Police: Suspect Crashed into Woman’s Car, Shot Her

Posted: Updated:

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police identified a suspect, who they say killed a Boardman woman on Thursday morning.

The suspect is identified as 59-year-old Dale Williams, of Youngstown.

Police said just after 8 a.m., Williams purposefully crashed his car into a woman’s vehicle in the 2700 block of Market Street.

The crash forced the woman’s car into the St. George and the Dragon, a smoke shop on Market Street.

Police said the Williams then shot the woman, who got out of the car.

This happened right in front of a police officer who ordered Williams to drop his gun. He dropped his weapon and was arrested on the scene.

The woman was taken to a hospital, where she died. Police haven’t identified her yet.

No one else was injured.

Police were investigating the situation as a domestic incident and were questioning the suspect on Thursday.

  • Crime/CourtsCrime/CourtsMore>>

  • Ohio Police: Suspect Crashed into Woman’s Car, Shot Her

    Ohio Police: Suspect Crashed into Woman’s Car, Shot Her

    Thursday, June 15 2017 2:51 PM EDT2017-06-15 18:51:42 GMT

    Police identified a suspect, who they say killed an Ohio woman on Thursday morning.

    Police identified a suspect, who they say killed an Ohio woman on Thursday morning.

  • Louisville's Pitino suspended for 5 ACC games

    Louisville's Pitino suspended for 5 ACC games

    The NCAA has suspended Louisville basketball coach Rick Pitino for five Atlantic Coast Conference games following its sex scandal investigation.

    The NCAA has suspended Louisville basketball coach Rick Pitino for five Atlantic Coast Conference games following its sex scandal investigation.

  • UPDATE: Kentucky Police Make Arrest in Attempted Bank Robbery in Boyd County

    UPDATE: Kentucky Police Make Arrest in Attempted Bank Robbery in Boyd County

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 9:38 PM EDT2017-06-15 01:38:32 GMT

    BOYD COUNTY, KY - The Kentucky State Police are investigating an attempted robbery that occurred this evening. An officer with the KSP tells 13 News that the attempted robbery happened at the 1st National Bank on U.S. Route 60 in Rush, KY. According to police, the lobby closed as a suspect attempted to enter the building. There's no information as to whether any arrests have been made. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing investigation.

    BOYD COUNTY, KY - The Kentucky State Police are investigating an attempted robbery that occurred this evening. An officer with the KSP tells 13 News that the attempted robbery happened at the 1st National Bank on U.S. Route 60 in Rush, KY. According to police, the lobby closed as a suspect attempted to enter the building. There's no information as to whether any arrests have been made. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing investigation.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

  • List of events at the Rod Run & Doo Wop

    List of events at the Rod Run & Doo Wop

    Friday, October 7 2016 8:51 AM EDT2016-10-07 12:51:07 GMT

    Here's a list of all the events you can attend.

    Here's a list of all the events you can attend.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Swimming Advisory Issued at Myrtle Beach

    Swimming Advisory Issued at Myrtle Beach

    Thursday, June 15 2017 11:03 AM EDT2017-06-15 15:03:05 GMT

    DHEC has issued a temporary swimming advisory for a section of Surfside Beach, a press release states.

    DHEC has issued a temporary swimming advisory for a section of Surfside Beach, a press release states.

  • Panhandler turns down job offer, Honda dealership fires back

    Panhandler turns down job offer, Honda dealership fires back

    Thursday, June 15 2017 11:36 AM EDT2017-06-15 15:36:46 GMT

    Photos of the sign and the panhandler were shared on Facebook and went viral, generating a lot of support for how the dealership handled the situation.

    Photos of the sign and the panhandler were shared on Facebook and went viral, generating a lot of support for how the dealership handled the situation.

  • Sheriff: Pilot in blimp crash seriously burned

    Sheriff: Pilot in blimp crash seriously burned

    Thursday, June 15 2017 2:25 PM EDT2017-06-15 18:25:14 GMT

    The Latest on the crash of an advertising blimp at the U.S. Open

    The Latest on the crash of an advertising blimp at the U.S. Open

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.