Man Killed in Rollover Crash Carrying Wife, 7 Children

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A man has been killed after a fatal car crash on Interstate 77 in Jackson County Thursday morning.

According to West Virginia State Police, the crash happened at the 139.5 mile marker on I-77 just north of Ripley.

State Police say that a father was driving a van, which was also carrying his wife and seven kids when he lost control of it and rolled the vehicle.

46-year-old James Matthew Hill, of Mineral Wells, was killed in the crashed.

According to State Police, Hill was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.

All seven children and Hill's wife were transported to a hospital, where they were later released.

We will provide more information on this crash as soon as we receive it.