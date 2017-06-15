Police: Babysitter makes kids steal TVs from Walmart - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Police: Babysitter makes kids steal TVs from Walmart

Posted: Updated:

WINTER HAVEN, FL (WFLA) – A Waverly woman was jailed on theft and aggravated battery charges after police said she stole nearly $1,000 worth of merchandise from the Winter Haven Walmart and tried to run down the police officer who confronted her. She was babysitting two children at the time.  And the plot thickens—she was arrested for stealing a swimming pool at the same Walmart in April.

The latest incident happened at the Walmart at 355 Cypress Gardens Blvd.

Witnesses watched Elaina West, 29, and the kids select televisions and other electronics and exit the store without paying, police said.

“She had the children assist her filling up the buggies with large electronic items to the tune of almost $1000 worth, then proceeded out of the Garden Center without any attempt to pay,” Winter Haven Police spokesperson Jamie Brown told News Channel 8, our sister station.

A Winter Haven police officer was already at the store speaking with a loss prevention officer when he was approached by an employee who informed him of the theft and pointed him toward West and the two kids, who had already made their way to the parking lot and were loading the merchandise into a car.

The arresting officer, who was wearing his uniform and badge, ordered West to stop. He stood in front of her vehicle to prevent her from leaving the parking lot. The officer said West screamed “Move!” and hit the gas. One of the kids was inside the car, the other was standing in the parking lot when she tried to flee.

“She had the young boy in the vehicle, but she left the girl outside of the vehicle. She attempted to leave, pushing our officer, who was outside of the car, approximately four to five feet,” Brown said.

The child inside the vehicle later told police he was scared that West would run over the officer and heard her state, “Get out of the way or I am going to run you over.”

The other child told police she did not want to go to the store, but West threatened to slap her if she did not help with the theft, and since she’s an authority figure, she felt like she had to go.

“You are pretty low when you’re involving children to commit the crimes that you are committing. If you want to commit the crime and do the time, that’s fine, but don’t drag children into it,” Brown said.

Latoya Deloach-Anglin saw the commotion and started recording a video on Facebook.

“When you take kids into that kind of environment, that’s a whole different level,” Deloach-Anglin said. “I thought, ‘you know what, let me record this so that people will act accordingly.'”

West was taken into custody and charged with grand theft, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, contributing to delinquency/dependency of a minor and knowingly driving with a suspended/revoked license.

She was booked into the Polk County Jail.

A judge denied her bond because she was already out on bond for a similar charge.

  • Crime/CourtsCrime/CourtsMore>>

  • Police: Babysitter makes kids steal TVs from Walmart

    Police: Babysitter makes kids steal TVs from Walmart

    Thursday, June 15 2017 5:09 PM EDT2017-06-15 21:09:46 GMT

    A woman was jailed on theft and aggravated battery charges after police said she stole nearly $1,000 worth of merchandise from the Walmart and tried to run down the police officer who confronted her. She was babysitting two children at the time.  And she was arrested for stealing a swimming pool at the same Walmart in April.

    A woman was jailed on theft and aggravated battery charges after police said she stole nearly $1,000 worth of merchandise from the Walmart and tried to run down the police officer who confronted her. She was babysitting two children at the time.  And she was arrested for stealing a swimming pool at the same Walmart in April.

  • Charleston Mayor's Son Arrested on Multiple Charges

    Charleston Mayor's Son Arrested on Multiple Charges

    Thursday, June 15 2017 3:46 PM EDT2017-06-15 19:46:21 GMT
    WAYNE COUNTY, WV - Zachary Jones, son of Charleston mayor, Danny Jones, is facing multiple charges after several charges were filed across multiple counties in West Virginia. According to the criminal complaint, Zachary Jones, 27, was arrested for breaking into a pawn shop in the 5th Street Road area of Huntington, WV on November 20th, 2016. An officer with the Wayne County Sheriff's Department was dispatched to the area where they found surveillance footage allegedly showing Jones ...
    WAYNE COUNTY, WV - Zachary Jones, son of Charleston mayor, Danny Jones, is facing multiple charges after several charges were filed across multiple counties in West Virginia. According to the criminal complaint, Zachary Jones, 27, was arrested for breaking into a pawn shop in the 5th Street Road area of Huntington, WV on November 20th, 2016. An officer with the Wayne County Sheriff's Department was dispatched to the area where they found surveillance footage allegedly showing Jones ...

  • Ohio Police: Suspect Crashed into Woman’s Car, Shot Her

    Ohio Police: Suspect Crashed into Woman’s Car, Shot Her

    Thursday, June 15 2017 2:51 PM EDT2017-06-15 18:51:42 GMT

    Police identified a suspect, who they say killed an Ohio woman on Thursday morning.

    Police identified a suspect, who they say killed an Ohio woman on Thursday morning.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

  • List of events at the Rod Run & Doo Wop

    List of events at the Rod Run & Doo Wop

    Friday, October 7 2016 8:51 AM EDT2016-10-07 12:51:07 GMT

    Here's a list of all the events you can attend.

    Here's a list of all the events you can attend.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Swimming Advisory Issued at Myrtle Beach

    Swimming Advisory Issued at Myrtle Beach

    Thursday, June 15 2017 11:03 AM EDT2017-06-15 15:03:05 GMT

    DHEC has issued a temporary swimming advisory for a section of Surfside Beach, a press release states.

    DHEC has issued a temporary swimming advisory for a section of Surfside Beach, a press release states.

  • Panhandler turns down job offer, Honda dealership fires back

    Panhandler turns down job offer, Honda dealership fires back

    Thursday, June 15 2017 11:36 AM EDT2017-06-15 15:36:46 GMT

    Photos of the sign and the panhandler were shared on Facebook and went viral, generating a lot of support for how the dealership handled the situation.

    Photos of the sign and the panhandler were shared on Facebook and went viral, generating a lot of support for how the dealership handled the situation.

  • Sheriff: Pilot in blimp crash seriously burned

    Sheriff: Pilot in blimp crash seriously burned

    Thursday, June 15 2017 2:25 PM EDT2017-06-15 18:25:14 GMT

    The Latest on the crash of an advertising blimp at the U.S. Open

    The Latest on the crash of an advertising blimp at the U.S. Open

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.