The Paws Squad needs a van to keep up life saving work in Logan County, WV

An animal rescue group in southern West Virginia is hoping someone will lend them a helping hand.

The Paws Squad in Logan County, WV has rescued over 5,000 animals since they started in 2013.

But the work they do could be in jeopardy if they can't keep their transport van on the road.

The group pulls animals from the Logan County Pound and gets them necessary vet care and then transports them to other rescue organizations that help to place the pets in new homes.

"We don't get to do many local adoptions at all," Marcum said. "So all of the animals in the pound depend on us to get them out and get them vetted and get them to the other rescues in the other states."

When their current van was donated two years ago it had traveled 80,000 miles. Now it is up to over 220,000 miles.

"We use it every day to run to the pound and pick animals up take them to the vet," Marcum explained. "We us it to take them to fosters and we do transports at least three to four times a week." The group regularly travels to Morgantown, WV as well as portions of Pennsylvania and Kentucky.

Recently though the group received some devastating news. They took the van to a mechanic and learned the transmission is slipping. They were told repairs would cost close to $6,000. It is a scary situation for the small group operated by only around ten unpaid volunteers.

"If we don't have wheels to get them vetted and find them safe rescues to go to then their only choice is to be put down and we don't want to see that happen," Marcum said.

Their ultimate goal is to raise enough money to purchase a new van that can help save pets for years to come.

For more information about how you can help the Paws Squad get a new van follow this link: https://www.facebook.com/thepawssquadwv/