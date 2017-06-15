More News More>>

Fashion label’s new crotchless jeans now selling for $570 Fashion label’s new crotchless jeans now selling for $570 (WCMH) – Not to be outdone by the RompHim, Lacey Shorts or pre-dirtied jeans, these crotchless jeans hope to be the next big thing. The “Detachable Button Down Pants” are made by Y/Project, a Paris-based clothing brand. The “pants” are essentially a denim waist belt holding up two pant legs with adjustable straps. Despite not having a large chunk of fabric one would normally associate with jeans, the pants don’t come at a disc... (WCMH) – Not to be outdone by the RompHim, Lacey Shorts or pre-dirtied jeans, these crotchless jeans hope to be the next big thing. The “Detachable Button Down Pants” are made by Y/Project, a Paris-based clothing brand. The “pants” are essentially a denim waist belt holding up two pant legs with adjustable straps. Despite not having a large chunk of fabric one would normally associate with jeans, the pants don’t come at a disc...

PSC issues Final Order into WV American Water Company reacting to 2014 chemical spill PSC issues Final Order into WV American Water Company reacting to 2014 chemical spill The Public Service Commission of West Virginia today issued a Final Order in the General Investigation into the actions of West Virginia American Water Company (WVAWC) in reacting to the January 9, 2014 chemical spill, accepting the Joint Stipulation and closing the case. On January 9, 2014, a significant leak from the storage tank facility of Freedom Industries, Inc. resulted in the unpermitted discharge of MCHM into the Elk River approximately one mile from the raw water intake of ... The Public Service Commission of West Virginia today issued a Final Order in the General Investigation into the actions of West Virginia American Water Company (WVAWC) in reacting to the January 9, 2014 chemical spill, accepting the Joint Stipulation and closing the case. On January 9, 2014, a significant leak from the storage tank facility of Freedom Industries, Inc. resulted in the unpermitted discharge of MCHM into the Elk River approximately one mile from the raw water intake of ...

South Carolina Man wins the lottery twice in 48 hours South Carolina Man wins the lottery twice in 48 hours LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) – Within a 48-hour time span a Little River man realized he had won the lottery, twice. South Carolina Lottery officials say the man realized he had a winning ticket Monday night when he checked his numbers. That ticket was worth $100,000. The next morning, he checked a separate Powerball ticket and discovered it too was worth $100,000. The Little River resident purchased both tickets at the Food Lion on Highway 9 in Longs for Saturday’s $447 mill... LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) – Within a 48-hour time span a Little River man realized he had won the lottery, twice. South Carolina Lottery officials say the man realized he had a winning ticket Monday night when he checked his numbers. That ticket was worth $100,000. The next morning, he checked a separate Powerball ticket and discovered it too was worth $100,000. The Little River resident purchased both tickets at the Food Lion on Highway 9 in Longs for Saturday’s $447 mill...

5th grade teacher accused of having sexual relationship with a child 5th grade teacher accused of having sexual relationship with a child SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Department arrested a current fifth-grade teacher at the Dorothy Nolan Elementary School after they say she had a sexual relationship with an underage child. Elizabeth Barthelmas, 48, of Wilton, is accused of having the relationship with the child, who was under the age of 13, in 2007 and 2008. The child had been a student in Barthelmas’ classroom prior to the inappropriate relationship starting. Polic... SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Department arrested a current fifth-grade teacher at the Dorothy Nolan Elementary School after they say she had a sexual relationship with an underage child. Elizabeth Barthelmas, 48, of Wilton, is accused of having the relationship with the child, who was under the age of 13, in 2007 and 2008. The child had been a student in Barthelmas’ classroom prior to the inappropriate relationship starting. Polic...

High Water Reported in Eastern Kentucky High Water Reported in Eastern Kentucky MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - High water has been reported in eastern Kentucky Wednesday evening. Magoffin County, KY 911 dispatchers confirm that heavy rainfall has led to flooding in the county, particularly south of Salyersville. In particular, Highway 7 in the Mason area of Magoffin County is closed between Highway 7-867 and Highway 7-1090. Oakley Creek on Highway 1471 has also been reported to have high water this afternoon. MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - High water has been reported in eastern Kentucky Wednesday evening. Magoffin County, KY 911 dispatchers confirm that heavy rainfall has led to flooding in the county, particularly south of Salyersville. In particular, Highway 7 in the Mason area of Magoffin County is closed between Highway 7-867 and Highway 7-1090. Oakley Creek on Highway 1471 has also been reported to have high water this afternoon.

Manchin and Capitol Announce Over $11 Million for WV Wildlife and Fish Restoration Manchin and Capitol Announce Over $11 Million for WV Wildlife and Fish Restoration Washington D.C.(WOWK) – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) today announced more than $11.6 million in funding for the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources through the Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration program from the U.S. Department of Interior. “Everyone should be able to enjoy West Virginia’s natural beauty,” Senator Manchin said. “It is vital that we preserve the outdoors for the state’s f... Washington D.C.(WOWK) – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) today announced more than $11.6 million in funding for the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources through the Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration program from the U.S. Department of Interior. “Everyone should be able to enjoy West Virginia’s natural beauty,” Senator Manchin said. “It is vital that we preserve the outdoors for the state’s f...