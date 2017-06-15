More News More>>

Study finds surprising number of Americans think chocolate milk comes from brown cows Study finds surprising number of Americans think chocolate milk comes from brown cows (WCMH) – According to a recent survey, seven percent of Americans believe chocolate milk comes from brown cows. The survey was conducted by the Innovation Center of US Dairy. In April. 1,000 adults 18 and over were asked questions about the role milk plays in their daily lives, Food & Wine reported. The study found 48% of respondents weren’t sure where chocolate milk came from. Seven percent thought chocolate milk only comes from brown cows. That adds&nbs... (WCMH) – According to a recent survey, seven percent of Americans believe chocolate milk comes from brown cows. The survey was conducted by the Innovation Center of US Dairy. In April. 1,000 adults 18 and over were asked questions about the role milk plays in their daily lives, Food & Wine reported. The study found 48% of respondents weren’t sure where chocolate milk came from. Seven percent thought chocolate milk only comes from brown cows. That adds&nbs...

Ohio NICU superhero babies receive capes Ohio NICU superhero babies receive capes COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Newborn Intensive Care Unit babies at Nationwide Children’s Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital received superhero capes to show how tough of fighters they are. The hospitals used the capes to show how babies are some of the toughest fighters in the hospital. The idea for the capes to be made was the brainchild of the March of Dimes, who thought they’d be a great way to represent the fight in these babies. The March of Dimes suggested t... COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Newborn Intensive Care Unit babies at Nationwide Children’s Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital received superhero capes to show how tough of fighters they are. The hospitals used the capes to show how babies are some of the toughest fighters in the hospital. The idea for the capes to be made was the brainchild of the March of Dimes, who thought they’d be a great way to represent the fight in these babies. The March of Dimes suggested t...

Fashion label’s new crotchless jeans now selling for $570 Fashion label’s new crotchless jeans now selling for $570 (WCMH) – Not to be outdone by the RompHim, Lacey Shorts or pre-dirtied jeans, these crotchless jeans hope to be the next big thing. The “Detachable Button Down Pants” are made by Y/Project, a Paris-based clothing brand. The “pants” are essentially a denim waist belt holding up two pant legs with adjustable straps. Despite not having a large chunk of fabric one would normally associate with jeans, the pants don’t come at a disc... (WCMH) – Not to be outdone by the RompHim, Lacey Shorts or pre-dirtied jeans, these crotchless jeans hope to be the next big thing. The “Detachable Button Down Pants” are made by Y/Project, a Paris-based clothing brand. The “pants” are essentially a denim waist belt holding up two pant legs with adjustable straps. Despite not having a large chunk of fabric one would normally associate with jeans, the pants don’t come at a disc...

PSC issues Final Order into WV American Water Company reacting to 2014 chemical spill PSC issues Final Order into WV American Water Company reacting to 2014 chemical spill The Public Service Commission of West Virginia today issued a Final Order in the General Investigation into the actions of West Virginia American Water Company (WVAWC) in reacting to the January 9, 2014 chemical spill, accepting the Joint Stipulation and closing the case. On January 9, 2014, a significant leak from the storage tank facility of Freedom Industries, Inc. resulted in the unpermitted discharge of MCHM into the Elk River approximately one mile from the raw water intake of ... The Public Service Commission of West Virginia today issued a Final Order in the General Investigation into the actions of West Virginia American Water Company (WVAWC) in reacting to the January 9, 2014 chemical spill, accepting the Joint Stipulation and closing the case. On January 9, 2014, a significant leak from the storage tank facility of Freedom Industries, Inc. resulted in the unpermitted discharge of MCHM into the Elk River approximately one mile from the raw water intake of ...

South Carolina Man wins the lottery twice in 48 hours South Carolina Man wins the lottery twice in 48 hours LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) – Within a 48-hour time span a Little River man realized he had won the lottery, twice. South Carolina Lottery officials say the man realized he had a winning ticket Monday night when he checked his numbers. That ticket was worth $100,000. The next morning, he checked a separate Powerball ticket and discovered it too was worth $100,000. The Little River resident purchased both tickets at the Food Lion on Highway 9 in Longs for Saturday’s $447 mill... LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) – Within a 48-hour time span a Little River man realized he had won the lottery, twice. South Carolina Lottery officials say the man realized he had a winning ticket Monday night when he checked his numbers. That ticket was worth $100,000. The next morning, he checked a separate Powerball ticket and discovered it too was worth $100,000. The Little River resident purchased both tickets at the Food Lion on Highway 9 in Longs for Saturday’s $447 mill...

5th grade teacher accused of having sexual relationship with a child 5th grade teacher accused of having sexual relationship with a child SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Department arrested a current fifth-grade teacher at the Dorothy Nolan Elementary School after they say she had a sexual relationship with an underage child. Elizabeth Barthelmas, 48, of Wilton, is accused of having the relationship with the child, who was under the age of 13, in 2007 and 2008. The child had been a student in Barthelmas’ classroom prior to the inappropriate relationship starting. Polic... SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Department arrested a current fifth-grade teacher at the Dorothy Nolan Elementary School after they say she had a sexual relationship with an underage child. Elizabeth Barthelmas, 48, of Wilton, is accused of having the relationship with the child, who was under the age of 13, in 2007 and 2008. The child had been a student in Barthelmas’ classroom prior to the inappropriate relationship starting. Polic...