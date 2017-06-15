Escaped Georgia inmates captured after foot chase in Tennessee

CHRISTIANA, TN (AP) — The Latest on the manhunt for two Georgia inmates accused in the slaying of two prison guards (all times local):

8:30 p.m.

Authorities say they have captured two escaped inmates wanted in the slayings of two Georgia prison guards.

GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles says 43-year-old Donnie Russell Rowe and 24-year-old Ricky Dubose were apprehended Thursday in Christiana, Tennessee.

The inmates were being hunted in the killings Tuesday morning of two prison guards who were overpowered, disarmed and shot to death on a prison bus southeast of Atlanta.

Baldwin State Prison transfer sergeants Christopher Monica and Curtis Billue were slain. Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills called the fugitive inmates “dangerous beyond description.”

Authorities had offered a $130,000 reward for information leading to their arrests.

___

1 p.m.

The FBI is rolling out what it calls “a significant media effort” including “a nationwide billboard campaign” to appeal for help from the public in tracking down two inmates sought in the killings of their guards on a Georgia prison bus.

Agent David LeValley, who runs the FBI’s Atlanta office, says the billboards will offer specifics about a reward, now up to $130,000, and a nationwide tip line for the case, at the number 877-926-8332.

LeValley stresses that the reward is for information leading to an arrest. He says “We do not offer rewards for someone to be brought in dead or alive.”

The fugitives — 43-year-old Donnie Russell Rowe and 24-year-old Ricky Dubose — are believed to have stolen a white Ford F250 pickup truck with the Georgia tag BCX-5372 around midnight Tuesday in Madison, Georgia.