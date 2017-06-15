Charleston Elementary School Vandalized

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - An elementary school located in the Charleston area was the victim of vandalism Thursday evening.

Shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday, Charleston Police received information about a possible breaking and entering at Chandler Elementary School.

When crews arrived, several fire extinguishers had their contents sprayed inside the school.

Police believe the vandalism was 'prank-like' in nature.

Police also said that at this point, it does not appear that any property was stolen from the school.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.