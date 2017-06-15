Charleston Elementary School Vandalized - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Charleston Elementary School Vandalized

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect
Eric Halperin Eric Halperin

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - An elementary school located in the Charleston area was the victim of vandalism Thursday evening.

Shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday, Charleston Police received information about a possible breaking and entering at Chandler Elementary School.

When crews arrived, several fire extinguishers had their contents sprayed inside the school.

Police believe the vandalism was 'prank-like' in nature.

Police also said that at this point, it does not appear that any property was stolen from the school.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

  • Crime/CourtsCrime/CourtsMore>>

  • Charleston Elementary School Vandalized

    Charleston Elementary School Vandalized

    Thursday, June 15 2017 9:33 PM EDT2017-06-16 01:33:35 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - An elementary school located in the Charleston area was the victim of vandalism Thursday evening. Shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday, Charleston Police received information about a possible breaking and entering at Chandler Elementary School. When crews arrived, several fire extinguishers had their contents sprayed inside the school. Police believe the vandalism was 'prank-like' in nature. Police also said that at this point, it does not appear that any property...
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - An elementary school located in the Charleston area was the victim of vandalism Thursday evening. Shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday, Charleston Police received information about a possible breaking and entering at Chandler Elementary School. When crews arrived, several fire extinguishers had their contents sprayed inside the school. Police believe the vandalism was 'prank-like' in nature. Police also said that at this point, it does not appear that any property...

  • Escaped Georgia inmates captured after foot chase in Tennessee

    Escaped Georgia inmates captured after foot chase in Tennessee

    Thursday, June 15 2017 9:15 PM EDT2017-06-16 01:15:15 GMT
    CHRISTIANA, TN (AP) — The Latest on the manhunt for two Georgia inmates accused in the slaying of two prison guards (all times local): 8:30 p.m. Authorities say they have captured two escaped inmates wanted in the slayings of two Georgia prison guards. GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles says 43-year-old Donnie Russell Rowe and 24-year-old Ricky Dubose were apprehended Thursday in Christiana, Tennessee. The inmates were being hunted in the killings Tuesday morning of two prison guar...
    CHRISTIANA, TN (AP) — The Latest on the manhunt for two Georgia inmates accused in the slaying of two prison guards (all times local): 8:30 p.m. Authorities say they have captured two escaped inmates wanted in the slayings of two Georgia prison guards. GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles says 43-year-old Donnie Russell Rowe and 24-year-old Ricky Dubose were apprehended Thursday in Christiana, Tennessee. The inmates were being hunted in the killings Tuesday morning of two prison guar...

  • Police: Babysitter makes kids steal TVs from Walmart

    Police: Babysitter makes kids steal TVs from Walmart

    Thursday, June 15 2017 5:09 PM EDT2017-06-15 21:09:46 GMT

    A woman was jailed on theft and aggravated battery charges after police said she stole nearly $1,000 worth of merchandise from the Walmart and tried to run down the police officer who confronted her. She was babysitting two children at the time.  And she was arrested for stealing a swimming pool at the same Walmart in April.

    A woman was jailed on theft and aggravated battery charges after police said she stole nearly $1,000 worth of merchandise from the Walmart and tried to run down the police officer who confronted her. She was babysitting two children at the time.  And she was arrested for stealing a swimming pool at the same Walmart in April.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

  • List of events at the Rod Run & Doo Wop

    List of events at the Rod Run & Doo Wop

    Friday, October 7 2016 8:51 AM EDT2016-10-07 12:51:07 GMT

    Here's a list of all the events you can attend.

    Here's a list of all the events you can attend.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Swimming Advisory Issued at Myrtle Beach

    Swimming Advisory Issued at Myrtle Beach

    Thursday, June 15 2017 11:03 AM EDT2017-06-15 15:03:05 GMT

    DHEC has issued a temporary swimming advisory for a section of Surfside Beach, a press release states.

    DHEC has issued a temporary swimming advisory for a section of Surfside Beach, a press release states.

  • Panhandler turns down job offer, Honda dealership fires back

    Panhandler turns down job offer, Honda dealership fires back

    Thursday, June 15 2017 11:36 AM EDT2017-06-15 15:36:46 GMT

    Photos of the sign and the panhandler were shared on Facebook and went viral, generating a lot of support for how the dealership handled the situation.

    Photos of the sign and the panhandler were shared on Facebook and went viral, generating a lot of support for how the dealership handled the situation.

  • Sheriff: Pilot in blimp crash seriously burned

    Sheriff: Pilot in blimp crash seriously burned

    Thursday, June 15 2017 2:25 PM EDT2017-06-15 18:25:14 GMT

    The Latest on the crash of an advertising blimp at the U.S. Open

    The Latest on the crash of an advertising blimp at the U.S. Open

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.