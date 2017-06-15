Study finds surprising number of Americans think chocolate milk comes from brown cows

In April. 1,000 adults 18 and over were asked questions about the role milk plays in their daily lives, Food & Wine reported.
The study found 48% of respondents weren’t sure where chocolate milk came from. Seven percent thought chocolate milk only comes from brown cows.
That adds up to about 16.4 million people, more than the population of Ohio.
The Washington Post linked the study to past studies that consistently show many Americans have no idea where their food comes from. For example, a study in the 1990s found that nearly 20% of people did not know hamburgers are made from beef.
Thursday, June 15 2017 9:51 PM EDT2017-06-16 01:51:50 GMT
(WCMH) – According to a recent survey, seven percent of Americans believe chocolate milk comes from brown cows. The survey was conducted by the Innovation Center of US Dairy. In April. 1,000 adults 18 and over were asked questions about the role milk plays in their daily lives, Food & Wine reported. The study found 48% of respondents weren’t sure where chocolate milk came from. Seven percent thought chocolate milk only comes from brown cows. That adds&nbs...
(WCMH) – According to a recent survey, seven percent of Americans believe chocolate milk comes from brown cows. The survey was conducted by the Innovation Center of US Dairy. In April. 1,000 adults 18 and over were asked questions about the role milk plays in their daily lives, Food & Wine reported. The study found 48% of respondents weren’t sure where chocolate milk came from. Seven percent thought chocolate milk only comes from brown cows. That adds&nbs...
Thursday, June 15 2017 9:13 PM EDT2017-06-16 01:13:55 GMT
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Newborn Intensive Care Unit babies at Nationwide Children’s Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital received superhero capes to show how tough of fighters they are. The hospitals used the capes to show how babies are some of the toughest fighters in the hospital. The idea for the capes to be made was the brainchild of the March of Dimes, who thought they’d be a great way to represent the fight in these babies. The March of Dimes suggested t...
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Newborn Intensive Care Unit babies at Nationwide Children’s Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital received superhero capes to show how tough of fighters they are. The hospitals used the capes to show how babies are some of the toughest fighters in the hospital. The idea for the capes to be made was the brainchild of the March of Dimes, who thought they’d be a great way to represent the fight in these babies. The March of Dimes suggested t...
Thursday, June 15 2017 7:30 PM EDT2017-06-15 23:30:04 GMT
(WCMH) – Not to be outdone by the RompHim, Lacey Shorts or pre-dirtied jeans, these crotchless jeans hope to be the next big thing. The “Detachable Button Down Pants” are made by Y/Project, a Paris-based clothing brand. The “pants” are essentially a denim waist belt holding up two pant legs with adjustable straps. Despite not having a large chunk of fabric one would normally associate with jeans, the pants don’t come at a disc...
(WCMH) – Not to be outdone by the RompHim, Lacey Shorts or pre-dirtied jeans, these crotchless jeans hope to be the next big thing. The “Detachable Button Down Pants” are made by Y/Project, a Paris-based clothing brand. The “pants” are essentially a denim waist belt holding up two pant legs with adjustable straps. Despite not having a large chunk of fabric one would normally associate with jeans, the pants don’t come at a disc...
Thursday, June 15 2017 5:43 PM EDT2017-06-15 21:43:07 GMT
The Public Service Commission of West Virginia today issued a Final Order in the General Investigation into the actions of West Virginia American Water Company (WVAWC) in reacting to the January 9, 2014 chemical spill, accepting the Joint Stipulation and closing the case. On January 9, 2014, a significant leak from the storage tank facility of Freedom Industries, Inc. resulted in the unpermitted discharge of MCHM into the Elk River approximately one mile from the raw water intake of ...
The Public Service Commission of West Virginia today issued a Final Order in the General Investigation into the actions of West Virginia American Water Company (WVAWC) in reacting to the January 9, 2014 chemical spill, accepting the Joint Stipulation and closing the case. On January 9, 2014, a significant leak from the storage tank facility of Freedom Industries, Inc. resulted in the unpermitted discharge of MCHM into the Elk River approximately one mile from the raw water intake of ...
Wednesday, June 14 2017 10:04 PM EDT2017-06-15 02:04:02 GMT
LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) – Within a 48-hour time span a Little River man realized he had won the lottery, twice. South Carolina Lottery officials say the man realized he had a winning ticket Monday night when he checked his numbers. That ticket was worth $100,000. The next morning, he checked a separate Powerball ticket and discovered it too was worth $100,000. The Little River resident purchased both tickets at the Food Lion on Highway 9 in Longs for Saturday’s $447 mill...
LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) – Within a 48-hour time span a Little River man realized he had won the lottery, twice. South Carolina Lottery officials say the man realized he had a winning ticket Monday night when he checked his numbers. That ticket was worth $100,000. The next morning, he checked a separate Powerball ticket and discovered it too was worth $100,000. The Little River resident purchased both tickets at the Food Lion on Highway 9 in Longs for Saturday’s $447 mill...
Wednesday, June 14 2017 5:44 PM EDT2017-06-14 21:44:30 GMT
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Department arrested a current fifth-grade teacher at the Dorothy Nolan Elementary School after they say she had a sexual relationship with an underage child. Elizabeth Barthelmas, 48, of Wilton, is accused of having the relationship with the child, who was under the age of 13, in 2007 and 2008. The child had been a student in Barthelmas’ classroom prior to the inappropriate relationship starting. Polic...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Department arrested a current fifth-grade teacher at the Dorothy Nolan Elementary School after they say she had a sexual relationship with an underage child. Elizabeth Barthelmas, 48, of Wilton, is accused of having the relationship with the child, who was under the age of 13, in 2007 and 2008. The child had been a student in Barthelmas’ classroom prior to the inappropriate relationship starting. Polic...
Wednesday, June 14 2017 5:23 PM EDT2017-06-14 21:23:16 GMT
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - High water has been reported in eastern Kentucky Wednesday evening. Magoffin County, KY 911 dispatchers confirm that heavy rainfall has led to flooding in the county, particularly south of Salyersville. In particular, Highway 7 in the Mason area of Magoffin County is closed between Highway 7-867 and Highway 7-1090. Oakley Creek on Highway 1471 has also been reported to have high water this afternoon.
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - High water has been reported in eastern Kentucky Wednesday evening. Magoffin County, KY 911 dispatchers confirm that heavy rainfall has led to flooding in the county, particularly south of Salyersville. In particular, Highway 7 in the Mason area of Magoffin County is closed between Highway 7-867 and Highway 7-1090. Oakley Creek on Highway 1471 has also been reported to have high water this afternoon.
Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Thursday, June 15 2017 3:46 PM EDT2017-06-15 19:46:21 GMT
WAYNE COUNTY, WV - Zachary Jones, son of Charleston mayor, Danny Jones, is facing multiple charges after several charges were filed across multiple counties in West Virginia. According to the criminal complaint, Zachary Jones, 27, was arrested for breaking into a pawn shop in the 5th Street Road area of Huntington, WV on November 20th, 2016. An officer with the Wayne County Sheriff's Department was dispatched to the area where they found surveillance footage allegedly showing Jones ...
WAYNE COUNTY, WV - Zachary Jones, son of Charleston mayor, Danny Jones, is facing multiple charges after several charges were filed across multiple counties in West Virginia. According to the criminal complaint, Zachary Jones, 27, was arrested for breaking into a pawn shop in the 5th Street Road area of Huntington, WV on November 20th, 2016. An officer with the Wayne County Sheriff's Department was dispatched to the area where they found surveillance footage allegedly showing Jones ...
Wednesday, June 14 2017 10:04 PM EDT2017-06-15 02:04:02 GMT
LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) – Within a 48-hour time span a Little River man realized he had won the lottery, twice. South Carolina Lottery officials say the man realized he had a winning ticket Monday night when he checked his numbers. That ticket was worth $100,000. The next morning, he checked a separate Powerball ticket and discovered it too was worth $100,000. The Little River resident purchased both tickets at the Food Lion on Highway 9 in Longs for Saturday’s $447 mill...
LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) – Within a 48-hour time span a Little River man realized he had won the lottery, twice. South Carolina Lottery officials say the man realized he had a winning ticket Monday night when he checked his numbers. That ticket was worth $100,000. The next morning, he checked a separate Powerball ticket and discovered it too was worth $100,000. The Little River resident purchased both tickets at the Food Lion on Highway 9 in Longs for Saturday’s $447 mill...
Thursday, June 15 2017 4:51 PM EDT2017-06-15 20:51:24 GMT
JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A man has been killed after a fatal car crash on Interstate 77 in Jackson County Thursday morning. According to West Virginia State Police, the crash happened at the 139.5 mile marker on I-77 just north of Ripley. State Police say that a father was driving a van, which was also carrying his wife and seven kids when he lost control of it and rolled the vehicle. 46-year-old James Matthew Hill, of Mineral Wells, was killed in the crashed. According t...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A man has been killed after a fatal car crash on Interstate 77 in Jackson County Thursday morning. According to West Virginia State Police, the crash happened at the 139.5 mile marker on I-77 just north of Ripley. State Police say that a father was driving a van, which was also carrying his wife and seven kids when he lost control of it and rolled the vehicle. 46-year-old James Matthew Hill, of Mineral Wells, was killed in the crashed. According t...
Wednesday, June 14 2017 5:44 PM EDT2017-06-14 21:44:30 GMT
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Department arrested a current fifth-grade teacher at the Dorothy Nolan Elementary School after they say she had a sexual relationship with an underage child. Elizabeth Barthelmas, 48, of Wilton, is accused of having the relationship with the child, who was under the age of 13, in 2007 and 2008. The child had been a student in Barthelmas’ classroom prior to the inappropriate relationship starting. Polic...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Department arrested a current fifth-grade teacher at the Dorothy Nolan Elementary School after they say she had a sexual relationship with an underage child. Elizabeth Barthelmas, 48, of Wilton, is accused of having the relationship with the child, who was under the age of 13, in 2007 and 2008. The child had been a student in Barthelmas’ classroom prior to the inappropriate relationship starting. Polic...
Wednesday, June 14 2017 3:53 PM EDT2017-06-14 19:53:01 GMT
CHARLESTON, WV - The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office arrested a man after he allegedly punched his father in the face, stole a vehicle, and fled from police. According to a release, Zachary Steele, 21, of George's Creek, punched his father several at a residence before fleeing the scene in his parents' stolen vehicle. Steele reportedly called his father and told him that he could, "find the car in pieces" in the Dry Branch Drive area, and also made several threats to harm ...
CHARLESTON, WV - The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office arrested a man after he allegedly punched his father in the face, stole a vehicle, and fled from police. According to a release, Zachary Steele, 21, of George's Creek, punched his father several at a residence before fleeing the scene in his parents' stolen vehicle. Steele reportedly called his father and told him that he could, "find the car in pieces" in the Dry Branch Drive area, and also made several threats to harm ...
WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138