FestivAll Brings Changes In Traffic Patterns In Downtown Charleston

By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
In a release from the Senior Assistant to the Mayor, Rod Blackstone, had this to say about changes in the traffic patterns of downtown Charleston

The opening of FestivALL Charleston tomorrow will bring thousands of people to Charleston for several events directly or indirectly related to the fine arts festival.  Four major events in and next to Haddad Riverfront Park during the next four days will restrict traffic on Kanawha Boulevard near the park between Friday and Monday.  Plus a race and parade Saturday morning may cause traffic delays downtown while those events happen.

Kanawha Boulevard will be closed between Capitol Street and Clendenin Street Friday, June 16 at 5:30 p.m. in preparation for the Moses Auto Group Live on the Levee concert from the Schoenbaum Stage in Haddad Park.  That street closure will remain in place through the Smoke on the Water Chili CookoffSaturday  morning and afternoon.  While the section between Clendenin and Court streets will reopen Saturday evening, the Boulevard will remain closed between Capitol and Court streets through the Jazz and Jambalaya Father’s Day Celebration in Haddad Park Sunday evening and the Juneteenthcelebration there Monday afternoon and evening.

Traffic on other streets in downtown Charleston will be restricted Saturday morning during the CAMCRun for Your Life run and walk, which starts at 8 a.m. and the FestivALL Art Parade, starting at 10 a.m. 

The 5-mile run and 2.5-mile walk begins and ends on Kanawha Boulevard at Court Street.  The race course follows Court Street to Piedmont Road to Farnsworth Drive up into the Spring Hill Cemetery and back on the same roads.  Police will restrict traffic on those streets and cross streets along the route when runners and walkers are on the course so drivers downtown should expect potentially long delays during the race.

The parade will begin at 10 a.m. from the Boulevard and onto Capitol Street, heading straight up that street and ending into the Capitol Market parking lot.  In this case, too, police will be restricting traffic on Capitol Street and at all cross streets during the parade, which could result in long delays at those intersections.

People trying to drive east or west through downtown between 8 and 11 a.m. may want to avoid delays by staying on the interstates or MacCorkle Avenue instead. 

