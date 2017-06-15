Huntington city leaders in early stages of creating food truck ordinance

The food truck industry is growing in popularity across the country. In Huntington this has been happening over the past few years. But a specific set of rules for food trucks outside of health inspections is not in place.

For about about six months David Stewart has been operating his food truck burger joint, The Sideline Grille, based out of Huntington.

"Everyday we get to go to some place new, I’m not just in one location," he said about why he loves running it.

But for those six months just like other food trucks in Huntington, besides the health guidelines there aren’t other ordinances they have to follow. They just follow the general business licensing procedures. But right now the city's Communications Director Bryan Chambers says city officials are looking at creating what he called called a comprehensive ordinance for food trucks. He says conversations about it have been going on for a few months.

Including generator noise, Stewart thinks it will include things like where the trucks can be located.

"You don’t want to give the industry a bad name because you’re somewhere you shouldn’t be," said Stewart.

He plans on taking part in discussions about the ordinance when it gets to that point. Heirloom Mobile Kitchen is another food truck based in Huntington. It’s focusing more on catered events right now but it’s owner Tyler Smith thinks they’ll be ready for whatever rules may come about.

"I feel like our truck specifically went out and addressed these issues ahead of time, we’re legal in 50 states and we’re legal because we are addressing things that other states have brought up as concerns," he said.

He too wants to be part of the conversation. When it comes down to it he says he’ll set up wherever he thinks is best.

"We’re mobile businesses, we’re on wheels, we’re going to go where we need to go," he said.

The ordinance is still in early stages. When it’s brought in front of city council the city wants to hear food truck owners' input.

The City of Charleston encourages food trucks within city limits but they are discouraged from setting up by already established restaurants.