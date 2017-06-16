WV State Police Find Missing Clay County Girl

CLAY COUNTY, WV (WOWK) -

UPDATE:

The West Virginia State Police say that Jaelyn Shea Thacker has been located, and they thank the public for their assistance.

ORIGINAL

The West Virginia State Police is asking for the public's help in finding a missing juvenile female from Clay County, West Virginia.

Jaelyn Shea Thacker was last seen around two weeks ago.

Thacker is around 5’02’’ tall, approximately 110 lbs, has blue eyes, and her natural hair color is a shade of blonde. She has also been known to dye it a shade of red. She has a large tattoo on her thigh and both of her ears are pierced.

Anyone with information concerning her whereabouts is requested to contact Senior Trooper N. S. Stepp at 304-927-0950.