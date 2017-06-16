WV State Police Find Missing Clay County Girl

The West Virginia State Police say that she has been located, and they thank the public for their assistance.
Police say two fishermen have found the body of a 16-year-old Kentucky girl who was reported missing in April.
A West Virginia University student that was reported missing has been found.
A woman has been reported missing from Fairmont and may be in extreme danger, according to West Virginia State Police.
Joe Ranson Jr. has been found safe and healthy at a friend’s camp in the Bergoo area of Webster County.
The West Virginia State Police Department is searching for a missing teenager from Morgantown. Chandler Ray Lenhart, 17, was last seen in a dark colored Dodge Neon with an African American male near Eastgate Manor on February 14 around 9 p.m. He is described as 5'11, 179 lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes. According to family members, he was last seen wearing a blue Nike sweatshirt, blue jeans and cowboy boots. Anyone with information is asked to contact state po...
Cabell County Sheriff Tom McComas tells 13 News that a missing woman's body has been found in Cabell County. The woman was reported missing last night in Lincoln County. At approximately 1:30 p.m. this afternoon, someone called 911 on Hickory Ridge between Enslow and Salt Rock in Cabell County saying that they found a body. The body was determined to be the missing woman from Lincoln County. The cause of death has not been determined.
According to Clarksburg Police, the missing teen has been found safe.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
The Dress for Success River Cities hosted their 4th annual Power Walk, 5K Run, and Stiletto Stroll on Saturday, May 21, 2016 at Ritter Park in Huntington, WV. Here are some pictures from the event.
DHEC has issued a temporary swimming advisory for a section of Surfside Beach, a press release states.
Stay with 13 News for updates.
At the time that the drone carried more weapons and was considered a direct threat, prompting the shootdown.
2017 U.S. Open winner Brooks Koepka has some local ties to the "Mountain State". Koepka won the U.S. Open with a record tying 16 under par. Koepka's father, Bob Koepka, grew up in Bridgeport, West Virginia. Bob was a stand-out, and two sport athlete at Bridgeport high School in the late
Kanawha County dispatchers say the St. Albans Dollar General is on fire. Everyone got out of the store safely, dispatchers say. The fire broke out shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday, according to dispatchers. Pennsylvania Avenue is shut down around the 1900 block as crews work to put out the fire. St. Albans and Nitro Fire Departments are both responding. No word on what caused the fire. 13 News crews are on the way to the scene. We'll update this story with more information as i...
“She questioned me about my faith,”
The initiative has seen a success in the nearby Colerain Township in Ohio.
