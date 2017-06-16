WV State Police Searching for Missing Clay County Girl - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

WV State Police Searching for Missing Clay County Girl

Posted: Updated:

CLAY COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The West Virginia State Police is asking for the public's help in finding a missing juvenile female from Clay County, West Virginia.

Jaelyn Shea Thacker was last seen around two weeks ago.

Thacker is around 5’02’’ tall, approximately 110 lbs, has blue eyes, and her natural hair color is a shade of blonde. She has also been known to dye it a shade of red. She has a large tattoo on her thigh and both of her ears are pierced.

Anyone with information concerning her whereabouts is requested to contact Senior Trooper N. S. Stepp at 304-927-0950.

  • Missing PersonsMore>>

  • WV State Police Searching for Missing Clay County Girl

    WV State Police Searching for Missing Clay County Girl

    Friday, June 16 2017 10:45 AM EDT2017-06-16 14:45:36 GMT

    The West Virginia State Police is asking for the public's help in finding a missing juvenile female from Clay County, West Virginia.

    The West Virginia State Police is asking for the public's help in finding a missing juvenile female from Clay County, West Virginia.

  • Fishermen find body of 16-year-old girl missing since April

    Fishermen find body of 16-year-old girl missing since April

    Police say two fishermen have found the body of a 16-year-old Kentucky girl who was reported missing in April.

    Police say two fishermen have found the body of a 16-year-old Kentucky girl who was reported missing in April.

  • Police Seek Public's Help Finding Missing KY Teenager

    Police Seek Public's Help Finding Missing KY Teenager

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 5:45 PM EDT2017-06-06 21:45:24 GMT
    JOHNSON COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - The Johnson County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a missing teenager. Kacie Nicole Justice, 17, was last seen by family members at approximately 1:30 a.m. on June 4th. She is from the Stambaugh, Kentucky area. She was last seen wearing a blue UK hoodie with pink lettering and black converse shoes. She has brown, hazel eyes, and waist length brown hair and weighs approximately 135 lbs. If anyone has any information of her where...
    JOHNSON COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - The Johnson County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a missing teenager. Kacie Nicole Justice, 17, was last seen by family members at approximately 1:30 a.m. on June 4th. She is from the Stambaugh, Kentucky area. She was last seen wearing a blue UK hoodie with pink lettering and black converse shoes. She has brown, hazel eyes, and waist length brown hair and weighs approximately 135 lbs. If anyone has any information of her where...
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Swimming Advisory Issued at Myrtle Beach

    Swimming Advisory Issued at Myrtle Beach

    Thursday, June 15 2017 11:03 AM EDT2017-06-15 15:03:05 GMT

    DHEC has issued a temporary swimming advisory for a section of Surfside Beach, a press release states.

    DHEC has issued a temporary swimming advisory for a section of Surfside Beach, a press release states.

  • Panhandler turns down job offer, Honda dealership fires back

    Panhandler turns down job offer, Honda dealership fires back

    Thursday, June 15 2017 11:36 AM EDT2017-06-15 15:36:46 GMT

    Photos of the sign and the panhandler were shared on Facebook and went viral, generating a lot of support for how the dealership handled the situation.

    Photos of the sign and the panhandler were shared on Facebook and went viral, generating a lot of support for how the dealership handled the situation.

  • Study finds surprising number of Americans think chocolate milk comes from brown cows

    Study finds surprising number of Americans think chocolate milk comes from brown cows

    Thursday, June 15 2017 9:51 PM EDT2017-06-16 01:51:50 GMT
    (WCMH) – According to a recent survey, seven percent of Americans believe chocolate milk comes from brown cows. The survey was conducted by the Innovation Center of US Dairy. In April. 1,000 adults 18 and over were asked questions about the role milk plays in their daily lives, Food & Wine reported. The study found 48% of respondents weren’t sure where chocolate milk came from. Seven percent thought chocolate milk only comes from brown cows. That adds&nbs...
    (WCMH) – According to a recent survey, seven percent of Americans believe chocolate milk comes from brown cows. The survey was conducted by the Innovation Center of US Dairy. In April. 1,000 adults 18 and over were asked questions about the role milk plays in their daily lives, Food & Wine reported. The study found 48% of respondents weren’t sure where chocolate milk came from. Seven percent thought chocolate milk only comes from brown cows. That adds&nbs...
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.