Route 60 Closed After Tree Strikes Coal Truck Windshield

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Route 60 is shut down near Cedar Grove after a tree struck a coal truck.

Dispatchers indicate that a tree has struck the windshield of a coal truck at the 7000 block of Dupont Avenue in the Cedar Grove area.

Power lines are down in the area as well, causing power outages.

There is no word on whether the driver of the coal truck was injured.

We have a crew headed to the scene. We will provide more information as soon as we receive it.

    Friday, June 16 2017 10:55 AM EDT
