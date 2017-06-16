West Virginia Music Teacher Faces Sexual Assault Charges

HARRISON COUNTY, WV (WBOY) - A Harrison County man is facing additional sex charges after he was arrested on charges last month.

State police have arrested Joseph Prichard, 51, of Mt. Clare.

Police said the 14-year-old girl's parents would drop her off at Prichard's house in Mt. Clare for music lessons. The girl told police Prichard gave her cocaine numerous times and LSD four or five times.



The girl told police that Prichard had sex with her a total of 14 times. She also told police Prichard had sex with another girl, too, at the same time at least twice, after they all used cocaine.

Prichard was charged with sexual assault by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in position of trust.