WV House and Senate Nearing Budget Deal Despite Differences

And with that the House of Delegates concluded its vote on a revenue bill, that is wildly different that the Senate's. The Senate wanted to raise the sales tax to 6-point 5 percent, but the House held at 6 percent. The Senate wants a 20 percent income tax cut over four years; the House said no. The Senate also wants to cut coal severance taxes, again the House said no. A last ditch House effort to boost the sales tax also failed.

"You're going to see even more. Every year it's going to be the same thing. Struggling to make ends meet at the end of the year, and we will be in here for another special session soon," said Del. Mike Pushkin, (D) Kanawha.

"Well as you saw there was an amendment on the floor that went down pretty resoundingly to raise it to 6-point-5. So, we've acted on that. We brought that before the House," said House Speaker Tim Armstead, (R) West Virginia.

Another big fight involved cutting everyone's income taxes.

"I do have concerns about it. I would like to see us start reducing the personal income tax, but I'm just concerned this may not be the year for it," said Del. Lynne Arvon. (R) Raleigh.

The House did pass the Governor's Roads bill that will increase DMV fees and wholesale gas taxes to help build and fix roads.

"I'm in a rural county with lots of roads, and they are in deplorable condition. That is the main complaint I've heard for the last 3 or 4 years," said Del. Ken Hicks, (D) Wayne.

"At this point, the House and Senate have passed revenue bills; they've passed budget bills. Now they have to work out their differences and find something the Governor can sign," said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.