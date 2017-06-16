Young Volunteers "Working For You" In Clendenin - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Young Volunteers "Working For You" In Clendenin

By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
Almost a year after the floodwaters ravaged the small town of Clendenin, there's still much to be done to get the community completely back on its feet.

But just this week, dozens of young volunteers from Mississippi and New York kicked off their summer vacations by lending a lot of helping hands.

In the days of video games and smart phones, it is refreshing to see young people donating their time and volunteering to help a community in need.

These young folks are tomorrows leaders and the future of our country.

With the work ethic shown by these youngsters, the future looks bright.

