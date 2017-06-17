Pedestrian Struck While Removing Debris From Roadway - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Pedestrian Struck While Removing Debris From Roadway

Posted: Updated:
By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
Connect

Metro Dispatchers received a call of a pedestrian being struck by a motor vehicle shortly after 9:30 Saturday morning.

The incident happened in the 100 Block of Campbells Creek Dr. in Kanawha County.

There was a small rock slide near the Dairy Winkle, and a man was trying to remove some of the debris from the road when he was struck by a vehicle and sustained injuries to his hand and arm.

The man was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Dispatch had no details on the severity of the injuries.

The Malden Fire Department, Kanawha County Sheriff's Office and Kanawha County EMS responded to the incident.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

  • EmergenciesMore>>

  • Pedestrian Struck While Removing Debris From Roadway

    Pedestrian Struck While Removing Debris From Roadway

    Saturday, June 17 2017 12:08 PM EDT2017-06-17 16:08:29 GMT

    Metro Dispatchers received a call of a pedestrian being struck by a motor vehicle shortly after 9:30 Saturday morning. The incident happened in the 100 Block of Campbells Creek Dr. in Kanawha County. There was a small rock slide near the Dairy Winkle, and a man was trying to remove some of the debris from the road when he was struck by a vehicle and sustained injuries to his hand and arm.

    Metro Dispatchers received a call of a pedestrian being struck by a motor vehicle shortly after 9:30 Saturday morning. The incident happened in the 100 Block of Campbells Creek Dr. in Kanawha County. There was a small rock slide near the Dairy Winkle, and a man was trying to remove some of the debris from the road when he was struck by a vehicle and sustained injuries to his hand and arm.

  • Early Morning Wreck Sends One To The Hospital

    Early Morning Wreck Sends One To The Hospital

    Saturday, June 17 2017 12:01 PM EDT2017-06-17 16:01:13 GMT
    Metro Dispatchers tell us one person was taken to the hospital after an accident on 119 early Saturday Morning. The single vehicle accident occurred on Sand Plant Road. 911 also tells us that 3 people were in the vehicle, but only one person was transported. South Charleston Police and the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority were on scene. There has been no word on the extent of the injuries sustained. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
    Metro Dispatchers tell us one person was taken to the hospital after an accident on 119 early Saturday Morning. The single vehicle accident occurred on Sand Plant Road. 911 also tells us that 3 people were in the vehicle, but only one person was transported. South Charleston Police and the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority were on scene. There has been no word on the extent of the injuries sustained. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

  • Kanawha County Accident Results In Road Closure

    Kanawha County Accident Results In Road Closure

    Friday, June 16 2017 3:04 PM EDT2017-06-16 19:04:12 GMT
    A two vehicle accident in Nitro has 40th St and Crossroads Village Dr. Shut down. Nitro Police and Fire Departments responded to an accident shortly after 2:30 p.m. Although there were no injuries, the roadways are shut down due to fluid leakage from the accident. There is no word on how long the roadway will be shutdown. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
    A two vehicle accident in Nitro has 40th St and Crossroads Village Dr. Shut down. Nitro Police and Fire Departments responded to an accident shortly after 2:30 p.m. Although there were no injuries, the roadways are shut down due to fluid leakage from the accident. There is no word on how long the roadway will be shutdown. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Deputies: Woman admitted to raping child, 6, with her father

    Deputies: Woman admitted to raping child, 6, with her father

    Friday, June 16 2017 6:43 PM EDT2017-06-16 22:43:57 GMT
    BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities say a Florida woman admitted to participating in the rape of a 6-year-old child with her father. Investigators with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office interviewed Melissa DeLoach, age 28, as part of an investigation into her father, who is accused of raping the child. Detectives say DeLoach admitted to watching and participating in the sexual assault. She told detectives that the child was abused five or six times. DeLoach is being...
    BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities say a Florida woman admitted to participating in the rape of a 6-year-old child with her father. Investigators with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office interviewed Melissa DeLoach, age 28, as part of an investigation into her father, who is accused of raping the child. Detectives say DeLoach admitted to watching and participating in the sexual assault. She told detectives that the child was abused five or six times. DeLoach is being...

  • Swimming Advisory Issued at Myrtle Beach

    Swimming Advisory Issued at Myrtle Beach

    Thursday, June 15 2017 11:03 AM EDT2017-06-15 15:03:05 GMT

    DHEC has issued a temporary swimming advisory for a section of Surfside Beach, a press release states.

    DHEC has issued a temporary swimming advisory for a section of Surfside Beach, a press release states.

  • West Virginia Music Teacher Faces Sexual Assault Charges

    West Virginia Music Teacher Faces Sexual Assault Charges

    Friday, June 16 2017 3:25 PM EDT2017-06-16 19:25:40 GMT

    Police said the 14-year-old girl's parents would drop her off at his house for music lessons. The girl told police he gave her cocaine numerous times and LSD four or five times.

    Police said the 14-year-old girl's parents would drop her off at his house for music lessons. The girl told police he gave her cocaine numerous times and LSD four or five times.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.