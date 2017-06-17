Mason County Deputies Search For Escapee

Mason County deputies are searching for a man suspected of cutting off his home confinement bracelet and going on the run.

Deputies say Andrew Scott Dowler cut off the bracelet Friday.

They believe Dowler is still in the area.

Dowler is 22 years old and stands 5'11. He weighs 145 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

A felony warrant has been issued for his arrest.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Mason County Deputies or call 911.

We will update this story with the latest information as it becomes available.