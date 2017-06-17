Volunteers clean up Ohio River in honor of friend

The Ohio River is cleaner thanks to thousands of volunteers who took part in a river sweep on June 17, 2017. Groups met and picked up trash in the six states the river flows through or borders. For some the cleanup was about a lot more than getting litter out of the water.

Trash bags full, a door, and a giant tire. It all made up some litter pulled from the banks of the Ohio River.

"It’s sad to see the trash but sooner or later we’ll get it all picked up," said Jason Taylor who volunteered with the cleanup.

Piece by piece, sometimes through deep mud, volunteers filled bags with trash doing their part to keep the Ohio River clean. In last year’s cleanup the Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission says 500 tons were collected.

"That’s the thing that really shocks me, there’s 50 bags of trash sitting out here and it doesn’t ever appear to be that much," said Brian Bracey.

He's one of dozens of volunteers who cleaned up at Harris Riverfront Park and McLelland Park in Huntington. He’s wasn't just out to help the environment. He was out for a good friend, one he says was so passionate about being eco-friendly and the river sweep but can no longer take part. That friend is former Marshall Biology professor Jeff Kovatch. Kovatch died in November 2016 after a sudden aneurysm.

"I think a lot of us here in Huntington are living on his legacy, that are just much more aware of the impact that we as humans are having on our environment," said Bracey.

So one piece of garbage at a time he plans to continue working towards Kovatch’s life goals, living out his friend’s legacy.

"This little bit of cleaning up this area is a small portion but if everybody gave a small portion like Jeff would say, if we all gave back a very small portion we’d make a huge difference on our planet," said Bracey.