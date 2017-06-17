Volunteers clean up Ohio River in honor of friend

The Ohio River is cleaner thanks to thousands of volunteers who took part in a river sweep on June 17, 2017.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Are Beyonce and Jay Z parents again? Mum’s the word from the parents and their reps, even though reports are flying that the much-anticipated twins have made their arrival. Several outlets have published reports with no official confirmation. Even Beyonce’s father, with whom she has had a strained relationship, tweeted congrats Sunday.
OXNARD, Calif. (AP) -- Police are calling it grand theft avocado. Three produce company workers have been arrested in the theft of up to $300,000 worth of avocados, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office. Thirty-eight-year-old Joseph Valenzuela, 28-year-old Carlos Chavez and 30-year-old Rahim Leblanc were each charged with grand theft of fruit and were being held in jail on bail of $250,000 each.
Almost a year after the floodwaters ravaged the small town of Clendenin, there's still much to be done to get the community completely back on its feet. But just this week, dozens of young volunteers from Mississippi and New York kicked off their summer vacations by lending a lot of helping hands. In the days of video games and smart phones, it is refreshing to see young people donating their time and volunteering to help a community in need.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
The Dress for Success River Cities hosted their 4th annual Power Walk, 5K Run, and Stiletto Stroll on Saturday, May 21, 2016 at Ritter Park in Huntington, WV. Here are some pictures from the event.
DHEC has issued a temporary swimming advisory for a section of Surfside Beach, a press release states.
Kanawha County dispatchers say the St. Albans Dollar General is on fire. Everyone got out of the store safely, dispatchers say. The fire broke out shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday, according to dispatchers. Pennsylvania Avenue is shut down around the 1900 block as crews work to put out the fire. St. Albans and Nitro Fire Departments are both responding. No word on what caused the fire. 13 News crews are on the way to the scene. We'll update this story with more information as i...
2017 U.S. Open winner Brooks Koepka has some local ties to the "Mountain State". Koepka won the U.S. Open with a record tying 16 under par. Koepka's father, Bob Koepka, grew up in Bridgeport, West Virginia. Bob was a stand-out, and two sport athlete at Bridgeport high School in the late
The West Virginia State Police is asking for the public's help in finding a missing juvenile female from Clay County, West Virginia.
CABELL COUNTY, WV - 13 News is on the scene of an accident where a vehicle overturned into a creek. The accident was reported near the 1300 block of Cedar Crest Drive in Huntington. Two vehicles were involved. Crews at the scene tell 13 News that a blazer crossed the center line and crashed head on with another vehicle. Two adults were inside the blazer and were transported to a nearby hospital. The other vehicle contained one adult and three children ...
