Water Main Break In Nitro Has 40th st Shut Down

By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
911 Dispatchers inform us that there is a large water main in Nitro.

The break occurred in the 4000 Block of 40th St.

Dispatchers also inform us that water is shooting about 50 feet into the air.

West Virginia American Water is aware and on scene.

40th st will be shut down until the water company gets the break under control.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

