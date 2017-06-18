Man Struck By Train On CSX Tracks - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Man Struck By Train On CSX Tracks

By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. - A pedestrian was struck by a train just before midnight in Berkeley County.

According to Berkeley County Dispatch, the call came in at 11:40 p.m. on Saturday evening.

EMS responded to Hammonds Mill Road and Allensville Road in Hedgesville.

Dispatch has no word on the condition of the individual and the case is being handled by state police.

