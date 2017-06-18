St. Albans Dollar General Catches Fire Kanawha County dispatchers say the St. Albans Dollar General is on fire. Everyone got out of the store safely, dispatchers say. The fire broke out shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday, according to dispatchers. Pennsylvania Avenue is shut down around the 1900 block as crews work to put out the fire. St. Albans and Nitro Fire Departments are both responding. No word on what caused the fire. 13 News crews are on the way to the scene. We'll update this story with more information as i... Kanawha County dispatchers say the St. Albans Dollar General is on fire. Everyone got out of the store safely, dispatchers say. The fire broke out shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday, according to dispatchers. Pennsylvania Avenue is shut down around the 1900 block as crews work to put out the fire. St. Albans and Nitro Fire Departments are both responding. No word on what caused the fire. 13 News crews are on the way to the scene. We'll update this story with more information as i...

Accident In Charleston Sends One To The Hospital Accident In Charleston Sends One To The Hospital 911 reports an accident in the 200 Block of Lee St. The accident occurred near the Tudors on Charleston's West Side. The car reportedly hit a utility pole and broke it. Charleston Police and Fire Departments responded to the scene. One patient is being transported to an area hospital for treatment. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available. 911 reports an accident in the 200 Block of Lee St. The accident occurred near the Tudors on Charleston's West Side. The car reportedly hit a utility pole and broke it. Charleston Police and Fire Departments responded to the scene. One patient is being transported to an area hospital for treatment. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Man Struck By Train On CSX Tracks Man Struck By Train On CSX Tracks MGN Online BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. - A pedestrian was struck by a train just before midnight in Berkeley County. According to Berkeley County Dispatch, the call came in at 11:40 p.m. on Saturday evening. EMS responded to Hammonds Mill Road and Allensville Road in Hedgesville. Dispatch has no word on the condition of the individual and the case is being handled by state police. BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. - A pedestrian was struck by a train just before midnight in Berkeley County. According to Berkeley County Dispatch, the call came in at 11:40 p.m. on Saturday evening. EMS responded to Hammonds Mill Road and Allensville Road in Hedgesville. Dispatch has no word on the condition of the individual and the case is being handled by state police.

Fire In Kanawha County Leaves House In Ruins Fire In Kanawha County Leaves House In Ruins Charleston Fire Department responded to a structure fire call shortly before 8 p.m. The fire broke out on Sugar Creek Dr., off Sissonville Dr. Luckily no one was home and no one was injured due to the blaze. The house did appear to be a total loss. There has been no word on what started the fire. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available. Charleston Fire Department responded to a structure fire call shortly before 8 p.m. The fire broke out on Sugar Creek Dr., off Sissonville Dr. Luckily no one was home and no one was injured due to the blaze. The house did appear to be a total loss. There has been no word on what started the fire. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Accident In Cabell County Has Traffic Backed Up Accident In Cabell County Has Traffic Backed Up Cabell County dispatchers tell us a 3 vehicle accident on I-64 near MM 6 has traffic slightly backed up. Dispatch also tells us that 2 patients have been transported to an area hospital. Huntington Police and Fire Departments responded as well as Cabell County EMS. There is no word on what cause the accident or the extent of the injuries of those involved. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available. Cabell County dispatchers tell us a 3 vehicle accident on I-64 near MM 6 has traffic slightly backed up. Dispatch also tells us that 2 patients have been transported to an area hospital. Huntington Police and Fire Departments responded as well as Cabell County EMS. There is no word on what cause the accident or the extent of the injuries of those involved. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Two Victims Flown From Scene Of Kentucky Accident Two Victims Flown From Scene Of Kentucky Accident Kentucky State Police tell us a two vehicle accident occurred on I-64 near the Boyd/Carter County line. The accident occurred in the early Saturday afternoon. A total of 5 patients were transported to area hospitals. 2 of those patients were flown via helicopter from the scene with serious injuries. The 2 flown victims are considered to have serious injuries according to Kentucky State Police. The accident is currently under investigation. No names or cause of the accident have ... Kentucky State Police tell us a two vehicle accident occurred on I-64 near the Boyd/Carter County line. The accident occurred in the early Saturday afternoon. A total of 5 patients were transported to area hospitals. 2 of those patients were flown via helicopter from the scene with serious injuries. The 2 flown victims are considered to have serious injuries according to Kentucky State Police. The accident is currently under investigation. No names or cause of the accident have ...

Pedestrian Struck While Removing Debris From Roadway Pedestrian Struck While Removing Debris From Roadway Metro Dispatchers received a call of a pedestrian being struck by a motor vehicle shortly after 9:30 Saturday morning. The incident happened in the 100 Block of Campbells Creek Dr. in Kanawha County. There was a small rock slide near the Dairy Winkle, and a man was trying to remove some of the debris from the road when he was struck by a vehicle and sustained injuries to his hand and arm. Metro Dispatchers received a call of a pedestrian being struck by a motor vehicle shortly after 9:30 Saturday morning. The incident happened in the 100 Block of Campbells Creek Dr. in Kanawha County. There was a small rock slide near the Dairy Winkle, and a man was trying to remove some of the debris from the road when he was struck by a vehicle and sustained injuries to his hand and arm.

Early Morning Wreck Sends One To The Hospital Early Morning Wreck Sends One To The Hospital Metro Dispatchers tell us one person was taken to the hospital after an accident on 119 early Saturday Morning. The single vehicle accident occurred on Sand Plant Road. 911 also tells us that 3 people were in the vehicle, but only one person was transported. South Charleston Police and the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority were on scene. There has been no word on the extent of the injuries sustained. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available. Metro Dispatchers tell us one person was taken to the hospital after an accident on 119 early Saturday Morning. The single vehicle accident occurred on Sand Plant Road. 911 also tells us that 3 people were in the vehicle, but only one person was transported. South Charleston Police and the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority were on scene. There has been no word on the extent of the injuries sustained. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Kanawha County Accident Results In Road Closure Kanawha County Accident Results In Road Closure A two vehicle accident in Nitro has 40th St and Crossroads Village Dr. Shut down. Nitro Police and Fire Departments responded to an accident shortly after 2:30 p.m. Although there were no injuries, the roadways are shut down due to fluid leakage from the accident. There is no word on how long the roadway will be shutdown. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available. A two vehicle accident in Nitro has 40th St and Crossroads Village Dr. Shut down. Nitro Police and Fire Departments responded to an accident shortly after 2:30 p.m. Although there were no injuries, the roadways are shut down due to fluid leakage from the accident. There is no word on how long the roadway will be shutdown. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.