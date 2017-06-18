7 Injured In Myrtle Beach Shooting

DHEC has issued a temporary swimming advisory for a section of Surfside Beach, a press release states.
DHEC has issued a temporary swimming advisory for a section of Surfside Beach, a press release states.
Kentucky State Police tell us a two vehicle accident occurred on I-64 near the Boyd/Carter County line. The accident occurred in the early Saturday afternoon. A total of 5 patients were transported to area hospitals. 2 of those patients were flown via helicopter from the scene with serious injuries. The 2 flown victims are considered to have serious injuries according to Kentucky State Police. The accident is currently under investigation. No names or cause of the accident have ...
Kentucky State Police tell us a two vehicle accident occurred on I-64 near the Boyd/Carter County line. The accident occurred in the early Saturday afternoon. A total of 5 patients were transported to area hospitals. 2 of those patients were flown via helicopter from the scene with serious injuries. The 2 flown victims are considered to have serious injuries according to Kentucky State Police. The accident is currently under investigation. No names or cause of the accident have ...
Click here for an hour by hour forecast from our computer forecast model, Predictor.
The latest StormTracker 13 Forecast update!
With the special legislative session over, it's time to assess what made it, and what did not. First of all, there will be no increase in the state's 6 percent sales tax, an issue that sharply divided lawmakers. "I am excited. I am supportive of what we are doing. We're living within our means. We're living within the revenue we know we'll have," said Del. Ron Walters, (R) Kanawha. "My concern is actually fixing the problem. We've been watching this problem for four o...
With the special legislative session over, it's time to assess what made it, and what did not. First of all, there will be no increase in the state's 6 percent sales tax, an issue that sharply divided lawmakers. "I am excited. I am supportive of what we are doing. We're living within our means. We're living within the revenue we know we'll have," said Del. Ron Walters, (R) Kanawha. "My concern is actually fixing the problem. We've been watching this problem for four o...
Kanawha County dispatchers say the St. Albans Dollar General is on fire. Everyone got out of the store safely, dispatchers say. The fire broke out shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday, according to dispatchers. Pennsylvania Avenue is shut down around the 1900 block as crews work to put out the fire. St. Albans and Nitro Fire Departments are both responding. No word on what caused the fire. 13 News crews are on the way to the scene. We'll update this story with more information as i...
Kanawha County dispatchers say the St. Albans Dollar General is on fire. Everyone got out of the store safely, dispatchers say. The fire broke out shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday, according to dispatchers. Pennsylvania Avenue is shut down around the 1900 block as crews work to put out the fire. St. Albans and Nitro Fire Departments are both responding. No word on what caused the fire. 13 News crews are on the way to the scene. We'll update this story with more information as i...
Photos of the sign and the panhandler were shared on Facebook and went viral, generating a lot of support for how the dealership handled the situation.
Photos of the sign and the panhandler were shared on Facebook and went viral, generating a lot of support for how the dealership handled the situation.
Police said the 14-year-old girl's parents would drop her off at his house for music lessons. The girl told police he gave her cocaine numerous times and LSD four or five times.
Police said the 14-year-old girl's parents would drop her off at his house for music lessons. The girl told police he gave her cocaine numerous times and LSD four or five times.