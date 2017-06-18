Stephen Furst, "Animal House" actor, dead at 63.

DHEC has issued a temporary swimming advisory for a section of Surfside Beach, a press release states.
Kanawha County dispatchers say the St. Albans Dollar General is on fire. Everyone got out of the store safely, dispatchers say. The fire broke out shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday, according to dispatchers. Pennsylvania Avenue is shut down around the 1900 block as crews work to put out the fire. St. Albans and Nitro Fire Departments are both responding. No word on what caused the fire. 13 News crews are on the way to the scene. We'll update this story with more information as i...
2017 U.S. Open winner Brooks Koepka has some local ties to the "Mountain State". Koepka won the U.S. Open with a record tying 16 under par. Koepka's father, Bob Koepka, grew up in Bridgeport, West Virginia. Bob was a stand-out, and two sport athlete at Bridgeport high School in the late
The West Virginia State Police is asking for the public's help in finding a missing juvenile female from Clay County, West Virginia.
CABELL COUNTY, WV - 13 News is on the scene of an accident where a vehicle overturned into a creek. The accident was reported near the 1300 block of Cedar Crest Drive in Huntington. Two vehicles were involved. Crews at the scene tell 13 News that a blazer crossed the center line and crashed head on with another vehicle. Two adults were inside the blazer and were transported to a nearby hospital. The other vehicle contained one adult and three children ...
