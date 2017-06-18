6 Charged After UCONN Student Killed Get Probation

VERNON, Conn. -- Six University of Connecticut students charged with alcohol crimes related to the death of a fellow student who was accidentally run over by a fire department vehicle have avoided jail time.

The Hartford Courant reports that a judge granted accelerated rehabilitation to the six men in written decisions issued this week. It's a special form of probation that will allow them to avoid jail and have their records wiped clean if they successfully complete the program.

The students were charged in connection with an October party attended by 19-year-old Jeffny Pally, of West Hartford. Police say she drank alcohol at the party and fell asleep in front of the campus fire department and was run over by a vehicle responding to what turned out to be a false alarm.

Pally was sitting on the ground with her back against a bay door at the university's fire station when the door opened. A fire department SUV ran over Pally and kept moving, CBS New York reported, citing state police. Pally's body wasn't found until about 30 minutes later when firefighters returned. She died from injuries to her head and torso, the medical examiner's office determined.

In March, the Delta Gamma Fraternity, a national Greek women's organization, announced it decided to close a University of Connecticut chapter in the wake of Pally's death. She was part of the organization, CBS affiliate WFSB reported.