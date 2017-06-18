Kenova Church holding services in City Hall after fire

A Wayne County Church is still figuring out it’s next steps after a fire ripped through it on June 14, 2017. The church is still standing but there’s too much damage to gather inside.

Kenova City Hall is usually closed on Sundays. But on June 18, 2017, song from a church service filled the walls inside.

"I said we’re in court this morning but it’s not for a bad thing, we’re in there to worship the lord," said Tim Crabtree, Pastor at Spirit of Faith in Kenova, W.Va.

The church suffered heavy damage from a fire on June 14, 2017. Doris Legg has been going there for nearly 30 years.

"It didn’t hit me until yesterday and I was standing in the doorway looking out and I started crying," she said.

But through the tears and heartache they say the fire has brought their church community and community as a whole closer together.

"It seems like no matter what the differences are among people, when a tragedy happens it draws people together and they show up," said Crabtree.

While the church is unusable Kenova’s Mayor and Judge are letting Crabtree and the churchgoers use city hall for the services. The city council seats were obviously empty during the service but the rest of seats turned pews were full as spirits stayed high.

"Just in a different place, he’s same God, just different place," said Crabtree.

Surrounded by town history instead of religious symbols, the setting was different but the message remained the same.

"What we lost was material and what we gained is a higher spiritual feeling within our hearts," said Crabtree.

An exact cause of the fire has not yet been determined. The church is still determining how much rebuilding or repairing is going to need to be done.