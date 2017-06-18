A Motorcycle Strikes A Pole In Eastern Kanawha County

Dispatchers with 911 tell us that a person has struck a pole in Marmet while riding their motorcycle.

The call came in shortly before 8:30 on Sunday night.

The dispatch supervisor also told us that when medics arrived on scene that the patient was unresponsive.

Marmet Police Department and Kanawha County EMS are responding to the incident.

No further word on the cause of the accident or any more details concerning the rider.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.