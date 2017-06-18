U.S. Open Winner Has Local Ties - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

U.S. Open Winner Has Local Ties

Posted: Updated:
By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
Connect

2017 U.S. Open winner Brooks Koepka has some local ties to the "Mountain State".

He won the U.S. Open with a record tying 16 under par.

His father, Bob Koepka, grew up in Bridgeport, West Virginia.

Bob was a stand-out, and two sport athlete at Bridgeport High School in the late 70's.

The elder Koepka went on to play baseball for West Virginia Wesleyan.

Bob led the team in innings pitched in strikeouts in 1981.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 7 Injured In Myrtle Beach Shooting

    7 Injured In Myrtle Beach Shooting

    Sunday, June 18 2017 5:34 PM EDT2017-06-18 21:34:43 GMT
    MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach police have identified and apprehended a suspect in the overnight shooting along Ocean Boulevard, according to Lieutenant Joey Crosby of Myrtle Beach Police. Myrtle Beach police responded to a shooting early Sunday morning on Ocean Boulevard that sent seven people to the hospital, including the suspect. Part of the gunfire was captured and streamed online by a bystander.  In the video, at least 12 gunshots can be heard. According ...
    MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach police have identified and apprehended a suspect in the overnight shooting along Ocean Boulevard, according to Lieutenant Joey Crosby of Myrtle Beach Police. Myrtle Beach police responded to a shooting early Sunday morning on Ocean Boulevard that sent seven people to the hospital, including the suspect. Part of the gunfire was captured and streamed online by a bystander.  In the video, at least 12 gunshots can be heard. According ...

  • Swimming Advisory Issued at Myrtle Beach

    Swimming Advisory Issued at Myrtle Beach

    Thursday, June 15 2017 11:03 AM EDT2017-06-15 15:03:05 GMT

    DHEC has issued a temporary swimming advisory for a section of Surfside Beach, a press release states.

    DHEC has issued a temporary swimming advisory for a section of Surfside Beach, a press release states.

  • A Motorcycle Strikes A Pole In Eastern Kanawha County

    A Motorcycle Strikes A Pole In Eastern Kanawha County

    Sunday, June 18 2017 8:47 PM EDT2017-06-19 00:47:28 GMT
    MGN OnlineMGN Online
    Dispatchers with 911 tell us that a person has struck a pole in Marmet while riding their motorcycle. The call came in shortly before 8:30 on Sunday night. The dispatch supervisor also told us that when medics arrived on scene that the patient was unresponsive. Marmet Police Department and Kanawha County EMS are responding to the incident. No further word on the cause of the accident or any more details concerning the rider. We will update with the latest information as it b...
    Dispatchers with 911 tell us that a person has struck a pole in Marmet while riding their motorcycle. The call came in shortly before 8:30 on Sunday night. The dispatch supervisor also told us that when medics arrived on scene that the patient was unresponsive. Marmet Police Department and Kanawha County EMS are responding to the incident. No further word on the cause of the accident or any more details concerning the rider. We will update with the latest information as it b...
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.