U.S. Open Winner Has Local Ties

Sunday, June 18 2017 5:34 PM EDT2017-06-18 21:34:43 GMT
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach police have identified and apprehended a suspect in the overnight shooting along Ocean Boulevard, according to Lieutenant Joey Crosby of Myrtle Beach Police. Myrtle Beach police responded to a shooting early Sunday morning on Ocean Boulevard that sent seven people to the hospital, including the suspect. Part of the gunfire was captured and streamed online by a bystander. In the video, at least 12 gunshots can be heard. According ...
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach police have identified and apprehended a suspect in the overnight shooting along Ocean Boulevard, according to Lieutenant Joey Crosby of Myrtle Beach Police. Myrtle Beach police responded to a shooting early Sunday morning on Ocean Boulevard that sent seven people to the hospital, including the suspect. Part of the gunfire was captured and streamed online by a bystander. In the video, at least 12 gunshots can be heard. According ...
Sunday, June 18 2017 8:47 PM EDT2017-06-19 00:47:28 GMT
MGN Online
Dispatchers with 911 tell us that a person has struck a pole in Marmet while riding their motorcycle. The call came in shortly before 8:30 on Sunday night. The dispatch supervisor also told us that when medics arrived on scene that the patient was unresponsive. Marmet Police Department and Kanawha County EMS are responding to the incident. No further word on the cause of the accident or any more details concerning the rider. We will update with the latest information as it b...
Dispatchers with 911 tell us that a person has struck a pole in Marmet while riding their motorcycle. The call came in shortly before 8:30 on Sunday night. The dispatch supervisor also told us that when medics arrived on scene that the patient was unresponsive. Marmet Police Department and Kanawha County EMS are responding to the incident. No further word on the cause of the accident or any more details concerning the rider. We will update with the latest information as it b...
Sunday, June 18 2017 10:27 PM EDT2017-06-19 02:27:56 GMT
Kanawha County dispatchers say the St. Albans Dollar General is on fire. Everyone got out of the store safely, dispatchers say. The fire broke out shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday, according to dispatchers. Pennsylvania Avenue is shut down around the 1900 block as crews work to put out the fire. St. Albans and Nitro Fire Departments are both responding. No word on what caused the fire. 13 News crews are on the way to the scene. We'll update this story with more information as i...
Kanawha County dispatchers say the St. Albans Dollar General is on fire. Everyone got out of the store safely, dispatchers say. The fire broke out shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday, according to dispatchers. Pennsylvania Avenue is shut down around the 1900 block as crews work to put out the fire. St. Albans and Nitro Fire Departments are both responding. No word on what caused the fire. 13 News crews are on the way to the scene. We'll update this story with more information as i...
Sunday, June 18 2017 11:06 PM EDT2017-06-19 03:06:59 GMT
2017 U.S. Open winner Brooks Koepka has some local ties to the "Mountain State". Koepka won the U.S. Open with a record tying 16 under par. Koepka's father, Bob Koepka, grew up in Bridgeport, West Virginia. Bob was a stand-out, and two sport athlete at Bridgeport high School in the late
2017 U.S. Open winner Brooks Koepka has some local ties to the "Mountain State". Koepka won the U.S. Open with a record tying 16 under par. Koepka's father, Bob Koepka, grew up in Bridgeport, West Virginia. Bob was a stand-out, and two sport athlete at Bridgeport high School in the late
Sunday, June 18 2017 3:51 PM EDT2017-06-18 19:51:55 GMT
Recounts aimed at stopping Trump wins in 3 states
WASHINGTON (AP) — A member of the president’s outside legal team said Sunday that Donald Trump is not under federal investigation, days after Trump appeared to confirm he was with a tweet about being the target of a “witch hunt.” Appearing on a series of morning news programs, attorney Jay Sekulow repeatedly stressed that “the president has not been and is not under investigation.” He said a Friday tweet from Trump was specifically directed at a st...
WASHINGTON (AP) — A member of the president’s outside legal team said Sunday that Donald Trump is not under federal investigation, days after Trump appeared to confirm he was with a tweet about being the target of a “witch hunt.” Appearing on a series of morning news programs, attorney Jay Sekulow repeatedly stressed that “the president has not been and is not under investigation.” He said a Friday tweet from Trump was specifically directed at a st...
We provide a variety of online web services, mobile applications, and services for location-enabled and other types of devices (collectively, the "Services") from news and weather to interactive entertainment
This station provides a variety of online services, from interactive entertainment to electronic commerce via its relationship with WorldNow, Inc. ("WorldNow"). WorldNow is the host of the this station s
CR3 News has issued a publication that addresses radon awareness efforts by health care professionals. Hospitals and physicians are encouraging patients to test for radon levels in their homes. Since the public...
CR3 News has issued a publication that addresses radon awareness efforts by health care professionals. Hospitals and physicians are encouraging patients to test for radon levels in their homes. Since the public views...
Monday, June 5 2017 4:13 PM EDT2017-06-05 20:13:20 GMT
CABELL COUNTY, WV - 13 News is on the scene of an accident where a vehicle overturned into a creek. The accident was reported near the 1300 block of Cedar Crest Drive in Huntington. Two vehicles were involved. Crews at the scene tell 13 News that a blazer crossed the center line and crashed head on with another vehicle. Two adults were inside the blazer and were transported to a nearby hospital. The other vehicle contained one adult and three children ...
CABELL COUNTY, WV - 13 News is on the scene of an accident where a vehicle overturned into a creek. The accident was reported near the 1300 block of Cedar Crest Drive in Huntington. Two vehicles were involved. Crews at the scene tell 13 News that a blazer crossed the center line and crashed head on with another vehicle. Two adults were inside the blazer and were transported to a nearby hospital. The other vehicle contained one adult and three children ...
WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138