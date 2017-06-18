U.S. Open Winner Has Local Ties

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach police have identified and apprehended a suspect in the overnight shooting along Ocean Boulevard, according to Lieutenant Joey Crosby of Myrtle Beach Police. Myrtle Beach police responded to a shooting early Sunday morning on Ocean Boulevard that sent seven people to the hospital, including the suspect. Part of the gunfire was captured and streamed online by a bystander. In the video, at least 12 gunshots can be heard. According ...

MGN Online

Dispatchers with 911 tell us that a person has struck a pole in Marmet while riding their motorcycle. The call came in shortly before 8:30 on Sunday night. The dispatch supervisor also told us that when medics arrived on scene that the patient was unresponsive. Marmet Police Department and Kanawha County EMS are responding to the incident. No further word on the cause of the accident or any more details concerning the rider. We will update with the latest information as it b...