Argument over plumbing leads to one man shoot in OH - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Argument over plumbing leads to one man shot in OH

Posted: Updated:

According to a press release from the Lawrence County Ohio Sheriff's Office, a man  was shot in the stomach around 11:35 Sunday night in Chesapeake.

Deputies were responding to a domestic call along the 300 block of Township Road. 

When officers arrived on scene, they found 25-year-old Daniel Lyons with a gunshot wound. According to the press release, Lyons got into an argument with 49-year-old Brian Potter, over a plumbing issue. Lyons is the live-in boyfriend of Potter's daughter. 

Lyons was taken to St. Mary's Hospital in Huntington. The wound is believed to be non life threatening.

No arrests concerning this incident have been made at this time, however Potter was arrested on an outstanding warrant for a traffic violation.

The shooting is still under investigation. Stay with 13 News for updates.

  • Crime/CourtsCrime/CourtsMore>>

  • Argument over plumbing leads to one man shot in OH

    Argument over plumbing leads to one man shoot in OH

    Monday, June 19 2017 3:03 AM EDT2017-06-19 07:03:52 GMT

    Stay with 13 News for updates.

    Stay with 13 News for updates.

  • Mason County Deputies Search For Escapee

    Mason County Deputies Search For Escapee

    Saturday, June 17 2017 3:30 PM EDT2017-06-17 19:30:43 GMT

    Om Friday, June 16th, Andrew Scott Dowler, Cut off his home confinement bracelet and is on the run. Mason County Deputies believe Dowler is still in the area. Dowler is 22 years of age and stands  5'11, 145 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. A felony warrant has been issued for his arrest. If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Mason County Deputies or call 911. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

    Om Friday, June 16th, Andrew Scott Dowler, Cut off his home confinement bracelet and is on the run. Mason County Deputies believe Dowler is still in the area. Dowler is 22 years of age and stands  5'11, 145 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. A felony warrant has been issued for his arrest. If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Mason County Deputies or call 911. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

  • Girlfriend whose texts urged suicide guilty of manslaughter

    Girlfriend whose texts urged suicide guilty of manslaughter

    Saturday, June 17 2017 12:46 PM EDT2017-06-17 16:46:27 GMT
    A juvenile court judge is set to announce his verdict in the trial of a Massachusetts woman charged with manslaughter for sending her suicidal boyfriend a barrage of text messages encouraging him to kill himself.
    A juvenile court judge is set to announce his verdict in the trial of a Massachusetts woman charged with manslaughter for sending her suicidal boyfriend a barrage of text messages encouraging him to kill himself.
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

  • List of events at the Rod Run & Doo Wop

    List of events at the Rod Run & Doo Wop

    Friday, October 7 2016 8:51 AM EDT2016-10-07 12:51:07 GMT

    Here's a list of all the events you can attend.

    Here's a list of all the events you can attend.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 7 Injured In Myrtle Beach Shooting

    7 Injured In Myrtle Beach Shooting

    Sunday, June 18 2017 5:34 PM EDT2017-06-18 21:34:43 GMT
    MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach police have identified and apprehended a suspect in the overnight shooting along Ocean Boulevard, according to Lieutenant Joey Crosby of Myrtle Beach Police. Myrtle Beach police responded to a shooting early Sunday morning on Ocean Boulevard that sent seven people to the hospital, including the suspect. Part of the gunfire was captured and streamed online by a bystander.  In the video, at least 12 gunshots can be heard. According ...
    MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach police have identified and apprehended a suspect in the overnight shooting along Ocean Boulevard, according to Lieutenant Joey Crosby of Myrtle Beach Police. Myrtle Beach police responded to a shooting early Sunday morning on Ocean Boulevard that sent seven people to the hospital, including the suspect. Part of the gunfire was captured and streamed online by a bystander.  In the video, at least 12 gunshots can be heard. According ...

  • Swimming Advisory Issued at Myrtle Beach

    Swimming Advisory Issued at Myrtle Beach

    Thursday, June 15 2017 11:03 AM EDT2017-06-15 15:03:05 GMT

    DHEC has issued a temporary swimming advisory for a section of Surfside Beach, a press release states.

    DHEC has issued a temporary swimming advisory for a section of Surfside Beach, a press release states.

  • St. Albans Dollar General Catches Fire

    Sunday, June 18 2017 10:27 PM EDT2017-06-19 02:27:56 GMT

    Kanawha County dispatchers say the St. Albans Dollar General is on fire. Everyone got out of the store safely, dispatchers say. The fire broke out shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday, according to dispatchers.  Pennsylvania Avenue is shut down around the 1900 block as crews work to put out the fire. St. Albans and Nitro Fire Departments are both responding. No word on what caused the fire. 13 News crews are on the way to the scene. We'll update this story with more information as i...

    Kanawha County dispatchers say the St. Albans Dollar General is on fire. Everyone got out of the store safely, dispatchers say. The fire broke out shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday, according to dispatchers.  Pennsylvania Avenue is shut down around the 1900 block as crews work to put out the fire. St. Albans and Nitro Fire Departments are both responding. No word on what caused the fire. 13 News crews are on the way to the scene. We'll update this story with more information as i...

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.