Argument over plumbing leads to one man shot in OH

According to a press release from the Lawrence County Ohio Sheriff's Office, a man was shot in the stomach around 11:35 Sunday night in Chesapeake.

Deputies were responding to a domestic call along the 300 block of Township Road.

When officers arrived on scene, they found 25-year-old Daniel Lyons with a gunshot wound. According to the press release, Lyons got into an argument with 49-year-old Brian Potter, over a plumbing issue. Lyons is the live-in boyfriend of Potter's daughter.

Lyons was taken to St. Mary's Hospital in Huntington. The wound is believed to be non life threatening.

No arrests concerning this incident have been made at this time, however Potter was arrested on an outstanding warrant for a traffic violation.

The shooting is still under investigation. Stay with 13 News for updates.