Russia to treat US-led coalition planes in Syria, as targets after US downed Syrian jet

A rally is being planned for this weekend in Charleston to "take a stand, and normalize breasts" in West Virginia.
“She questioned me about my faith,”
The national average was higher than Ohio's on Monday.
At the time that the drone carried more weapons and was considered a direct threat, prompting the shootdown.
A delay in reporting the collision is under investigation.
The initiative has seen a success in the nearby Colerain Township in Ohio.
He says groups in smaller cities can use the free platform to link people to history.
The Ohio River is cleaner thanks to thousands of volunteers who took part in a river sweep on June 17, 2017.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Are Beyonce and Jay Z parents again? Mum’s the word from the parents and their reps, even though reports are flying that the much-anticipated twins have made their arrival. Several outlets have published reports with no official confirmation. Even Beyonce’s father, with whom she has had a strained relationship, tweeted congrats Sunday.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
The Dress for Success River Cities hosted their 4th annual Power Walk, 5K Run, and Stiletto Stroll on Saturday, May 21, 2016 at Ritter Park in Huntington, WV. Here are some pictures from the event.
DHEC has issued a temporary swimming advisory for a section of Surfside Beach, a press release states.
Click here for an hour by hour forecast from our computer forecast model, Predictor.
2017 U.S. Open winner Brooks Koepka has some local ties to the "Mountain State". Koepka won the U.S. Open with a record tying 16 under par. Koepka's father, Bob Koepka, grew up in Bridgeport, West Virginia. Bob was a stand-out, and two sport athlete at Bridgeport high School in the late
Kanawha County dispatchers say the St. Albans Dollar General is on fire. Everyone got out of the store safely, dispatchers say. The fire broke out shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday, according to dispatchers. Pennsylvania Avenue is shut down around the 1900 block as crews work to put out the fire. St. Albans and Nitro Fire Departments are both responding. No word on what caused the fire. 13 News crews are on the way to the scene. We'll update this story with more information as i...
