More News More>>

New resource to help fight heroin, opioid epidemic The initiative has seen a success in the nearby Colerain Township in Ohio. The initiative has seen a success in the nearby Colerain Township in Ohio.

Trump Attorney Says President Not Under Investigation Trump Attorney Says President Not Under Investigation Recounts aimed at stopping Trump wins in 3 states WASHINGTON (AP) — A member of the president’s outside legal team said Sunday that Donald Trump is not under federal investigation, days after Trump appeared to confirm he was with a tweet about being the target of a “witch hunt.” Appearing on a series of morning news programs, attorney Jay Sekulow repeatedly stressed that “the president has not been and is not under investigation.” He said a Friday tweet from Trump was specifically directed at a st... WASHINGTON (AP) — A member of the president’s outside legal team said Sunday that Donald Trump is not under federal investigation, days after Trump appeared to confirm he was with a tweet about being the target of a “witch hunt.” Appearing on a series of morning news programs, attorney Jay Sekulow repeatedly stressed that “the president has not been and is not under investigation.” He said a Friday tweet from Trump was specifically directed at a st...

Reports Swirl About Beyonce' Twins, But No Confirmation Yet. Reports Swirl About Beyonce' Twins, But No Confirmation Yet. LOS ANGELES (AP) — Are Beyonce and Jay Z parents again? Mum’s the word from the parents and their reps, even though reports are flying that the much-anticipated twins have made their arrival. Several outlets have published reports with no official confirmation. Even Beyonce’s father, with whom she has had a strained relationship, tweeted congrats Sunday. LOS ANGELES (AP) — Are Beyonce and Jay Z parents again? Mum’s the word from the parents and their reps, even though reports are flying that the much-anticipated twins have made their arrival. Several outlets have published reports with no official confirmation. Even Beyonce’s father, with whom she has had a strained relationship, tweeted congrats Sunday.

Michael Phelps Latest Challenge: "Shark Week" Michael Phelps Latest Challenge: "Shark Week" "Shark Week" has a new star attraction: Michael Phelps. Discovery Channel's list of "Shark Week" programming next month includes a July 23 show titled "Phelps vs. Shark: Great Gold vs. Great White." Discovery Channel billed it as "an event so monumental that no one has ever attempted it before" and added that "the world's most decorated athlete takes on the ocean's most efficient predator: Phelps V Shark - the race is on!" Whether th... "Shark Week" has a new star attraction: Michael Phelps. Discovery Channel's list of "Shark Week" programming next month includes a July 23 show titled "Phelps vs. Shark: Great Gold vs. Great White." Discovery Channel billed it as "an event so monumental that no one has ever attempted it before" and added that "the world's most decorated athlete takes on the ocean's most efficient predator: Phelps V Shark - the race is on!" Whether th...

Volunteers help clean up Ohio River Volunteers help clean up Ohio River Thanks to dozens of volunteers, the Ohio River in Huntington is a little more litter free. Folks gathered at Harris Riverfront Park and McClelland Park Saturday for the Ohio River Sweep. Groups gather in all 6 states the river runs through or borders to help clean up. In last year's cleanup the Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission says 500 tons were collected. We're still waiting to learn how much trash crews collected this year. Thanks to dozens of volunteers, the Ohio River in Huntington is a little more litter free. Folks gathered at Harris Riverfront Park and McClelland Park Saturday for the Ohio River Sweep. Groups gather in all 6 states the river runs through or borders to help clean up. In last year's cleanup the Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission says 500 tons were collected. We're still waiting to learn how much trash crews collected this year.

Grand Theft Avocado: 3 Arrested in 300K California Theft Grand Theft Avocado: 3 Arrested in 300K California Theft OXNARD, Calif. (AP) -- Police are calling it grand theft avocado. Three produce company workers have been arrested in the theft of up to $300,000 worth of avocados, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office. Thirty-eight-year-old Joseph Valenzuela, 28-year-old Carlos Chavez and 30-year-old Rahim Leblanc were each charged with grand theft of fruit and were being held in jail on bail of $250,000 each. OXNARD, Calif. (AP) -- Police are calling it grand theft avocado. Three produce company workers have been arrested in the theft of up to $300,000 worth of avocados, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office. Thirty-eight-year-old Joseph Valenzuela, 28-year-old Carlos Chavez and 30-year-old Rahim Leblanc were each charged with grand theft of fruit and were being held in jail on bail of $250,000 each.