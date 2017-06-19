All lanes of 1-64 WB on Dunbar/S. Charleston bridge shutdown after crash

Kanawha County dispatchers say the St. Albans Dollar General is on fire. Everyone got out of the store safely, dispatchers say. The fire broke out shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday, according to dispatchers. Pennsylvania Avenue is shut down around the 1900 block as crews work to put out the fire. St. Albans and Nitro Fire Departments are both responding. No word on what caused the fire. 13 News crews are on the way to the scene. We'll update this story with more information as i...

Kanawha County dispatchers say the St. Albans Dollar General is on fire. Everyone got out of the store safely, dispatchers say. The fire broke out shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday, according to dispatchers. Pennsylvania Avenue is shut down around the 1900 block as crews work to put out the fire. St. Albans and Nitro Fire Departments are both responding. No word on what caused the fire. 13 News crews are on the way to the scene. We'll update this story with more information as i...

A Wayne County Church is still figuring out it’s next steps after a fire ripped through it on June 14, 2017. The church is still standing but there’s too much damage to gather inside. Kenova City Hall is usually closed on Sundays. But on June 18, 2017, song from a church service filled the walls inside. "I said we’re in court this morning but it’s not for a bad thing, we’re in there to worship the lord," said Tim Crabtree, Pastor at S...

A Wayne County Church is still figuring out it’s next steps after a fire ripped through it on June 14, 2017. The church is still standing but there’s too much damage to gather inside. Kenova City Hall is usually closed on Sundays. But on June 18, 2017, song from a church service filled the walls inside. "I said we’re in court this morning but it’s not for a bad thing, we’re in there to worship the lord," said Tim Crabtree, Pastor at S...

MGN Online

Dispatchers with 911 tell us that a person has struck a pole in Marmet while riding their motorcycle. The call came in shortly before 8:30 on Sunday night. The dispatch supervisor also told us that when medics arrived on scene that the patient was unresponsive. Marmet Police Department and Kanawha County EMS are responding to the incident. No further word on the cause of the accident or any more details concerning the rider. We will update with the latest information as it b...