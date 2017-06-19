Ohio gas prices drop again, to average of $2.12 for regular

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach police have identified and apprehended a suspect in the overnight shooting along Ocean Boulevard, according to Lieutenant Joey Crosby of Myrtle Beach Police. Myrtle Beach police responded to a shooting early Sunday morning on Ocean Boulevard that sent seven people to the hospital, including the suspect. Part of the gunfire was captured and streamed online by a bystander. In the video, at least 12 gunshots can be heard. According ...

2017 U.S. Open winner Brooks Koepka has some local ties to the "Mountain State". Koepka won the U.S. Open with a record tying 16 under par. Koepka's father, Bob Koepka, grew up in Bridgeport, West Virginia. Bob was a stand-out, and two sport athlete at Bridgeport high School in the late

Kanawha County dispatchers say the St. Albans Dollar General is on fire. Everyone got out of the store safely, dispatchers say. The fire broke out shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday, according to dispatchers. Pennsylvania Avenue is shut down around the 1900 block as crews work to put out the fire. St. Albans and Nitro Fire Departments are both responding. No word on what caused the fire. 13 News crews are on the way to the scene. We'll update this story with more information as i...

Dispatchers with 911 tell us that a person has struck a pole in Marmet while riding their motorcycle. The call came in shortly before 8:30 on Sunday night. The dispatch supervisor also told us that when medics arrived on scene that the patient was unresponsive. Marmet Police Department and Kanawha County EMS are responding to the incident. No further word on the cause of the accident or any more details concerning the rider. We will update with the latest information as it b...