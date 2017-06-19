Charleston Mayor Asks Demonstrators to Postpone Topless Rally - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Charleston Mayor Asks Demonstrators to Postpone Topless Rally

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) -

UPDATE (6/21/17):

The Mayor of Charleston, Danny Jones, asking the organizers of the “Free the Nipple” rally to postpone the event.

Jones does not want the rally held on Saturday, June 24th, 2017, because FestivALL Charleston is within a block of and  'many children will be participating in the Street Art Fair and Children’s Art Fair.'

“I have been hearing many concerns expressed from people involved with FestivALL because there will be plenty of children downtown very close to where the demonstrators have expressed a desire to hold a naked spectacle,” Mayor Jones said.  “If they are unwilling to consider another time for the march, that would indicate to me that they are simply seeking to parade naked in front of young children.”

The group organizing the rally had requested the City of Charleston’s permission to march at 5 PM on Summers Street.  Meanwhile the FestivALL Street Art Fair, Kanawha County Public Library Street Fair and Children’s Art Fair will be happening until 6 PM on Capitol Street and the alley the connects Capitol Street to Summers Street.  

“While the city is willing to work with people to exercise their rights of free expression, we would hope that this demonstration does not create a spectacle of naked women that could otherwise sully the very family-friendly and child-friendly event that FestivALL is in our city,” Mayor Jones continued.  “I am also concerned that the publicity this proposed march has received might end up attracting interest from vagrants and others more interested in naked women and less interested in free expression or their cause.”

The Mayor noted that the City Attorney is involved in exploring the City’s options in relation to the matter.

ORIGINAL:

A rally is being planned for this weekend in Charleston to "take a stand, and normalize breasts" in West Virginia.

The Free the Nip Top Freedom Rally in WV is scheduled to take place on June 24th, 2017 from 5 to 6 PM. The rally is planned to march down Summers Street to Kanawha Boulevard.

According to the description for the event, the organizer says:

"I am tired of having to cover up because men can't control themselves, or becuase no one wants to see it! I want to be able to be comfortable, without fearing rape, or harsh judgement! I want women to breast feed in public without rude remarks! West Virginia is legal topless state for us ladies, yet the only people I topless I ever see is men! Help me take a stand, and normalize breast!"

The organizer also says that group is meeting at Noon on the 24th at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation in Charleston to paint their bodies. 

At the time of writing, more than 100 people have RSVP'd and almost 500 people have said they were interested in the event.

Here is a link to West Virginia's Indecent Exposure Law:http://www.legis.state.wv.us/wvcode/chapterentire.cfm?chap=61&art=8§ion=9. This is also posted in the event's description.

If you would like to learn more about the event, click here: https://www.facebook.com/events/1291491937637529/

