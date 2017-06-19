Cops: Toddler pulls loaded gun from toy box during child welfare check

A toddler pulled a loaded gun out of his toy box as police were investigating the home for possible child neglect.
A jury has awarded $870,000 to a man whose urologist removed the wrong testicle.
Photos of the sign and the panhandler were shared on Facebook and went viral, generating a lot of support for how the dealership handled the situation.
A woman says a rabid raccoon attacked her while she was out for a run, so she drowned it in a puddle.
A 70-year-old man who said he robbed a bank so he could get away from his wife blamed his actions on depression.
Police say an argument between two men over dog poop has left one in jail and another with a knife wound to the hand.
Police say a woman was so upset that a fast-food restaurant took too long in delivering her chicken nuggets that she called 911 to complain.
A man discovered a newborn baby in his car outside a hospital Monday morning. The baby was found within three days of its birth, the release said.
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. (AP) -- A Florida man wanted to go to Hooters so badly that authorities say he told 911 dispatchers he needed a ride to the restaurant because his grandmother had just suffered a stroke in the parking lot. Instead, 28-year-old Jonathan Hinkle got a ride to the Brevard County Jail Tuesday night after deputies searched for three hours for his grandmother. When they finally found her at another location, she said she hasn't had a stroke or asked anyone for help. Ne...
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
Authorities say a black bear killed a 16-year-old runner while he was competing in a race on Sunday.
The Myrtle Beach Police Department responded to the fourth shooting call over a 48-hour period Sunday night.
A rally is being planned for this weekend in Charleston to "take a stand, and normalize breasts" in West Virginia.
DHEC has issued a temporary swimming advisory for a section of Surfside Beach, a press release states.
Stay with 13 News for updates.
“She questioned me about my faith,”
At the time that the drone carried more weapons and was considered a direct threat, prompting the shootdown.
A Kentucky woman is being charged with abandoning her child with special needs in a hotel conference room.
A Kentucky woman has been charged with abandoning her child with special needs in a hotel conference room.
The Ohio Attorney General’s Office is looking for information about four for people in connection with the killing of eight people in Pike County.
The Ohio Attorney General’s Office is looking for information about four for people in connection with the killing of eight people in Pike County.