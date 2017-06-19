Murder Investigation Underway in Lincoln County After Body Disco - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Murder Investigation Underway in Lincoln County After Body Discovered

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
BRANCHLAND, WV (WOWK) - State Police are investigating a murder after the discovery of a body in a home in Lincoln County.

State Police say that the body of 88-year-old Burley Kelly was discovered at around 4 a.m. Monday at his home in the Branchland area of Lincoln County.

State Police have not released the cause of Kelley's death, but do say that there are already a couple of suspects in the case. 

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

