Tourism to celebrate WV's birthday with hourly #AlmostHeaven vac - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Tourism to celebrate WV's birthday with hourly #AlmostHeaven vacation package giveaways

Posted: Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday.

These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign. 

“We are thrilled with the response we’ve gotten from this campaign as West Virginians continue to flood the internet with beautiful images of Almost Heaven West Virginia,” Tourism Commissioner Chelsea Ruby said. “In just two short weeks, campaign reach has topped eight million and continues to grow.”

The giveaways will take place from 9 AM to 5 PM on Tuesday, and prize packages contain free overnight stays, meals, and activities at certain locations across West Virginia. The Division's featured prize package on West Virginia Day includes a winter getaway for four at Snowshoe Mountain.

“What better way to celebrate West Virginia’s birthday than having people share all of the great things about the state we love and call home?” said Commissioner Ruby.

If you want to participate, all you have to do is post a West Virginia image to Facebook, Twitter or Instagram with the hashtag #AlmostHeaven. They will select the winners randomly from searching  #AlmostHeaven on social media, so your posts must be public to be entered to win.

For more information visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.