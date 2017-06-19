AlmostHeaven Pictures

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday.
These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.
To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
