US student freed by North Korea in a coma has died at 22

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Get ready, as the Energy Express is rolling in Kanawha County! Kids in the area are getting some help with reading and writing over the summer. The six week summer literacy and reading program will help kids with much needed school skills and art. "Over the summer break is very crucial for kids because they loose so much. They don't get that exposure that they need so we try to keep that going get them entertained give positive reinforcement all tha...

