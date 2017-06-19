One Person Killed in Lincoln County House Fire

BRANCHLAND, WV (WOWK) - State Police are investigating a murder after the discovery of a body in a home in Lincoln County. State Police say that the body of 88-year-old Burley Kelly was discovered at around 4 a.m. Monday at his home in the Branchland area of Lincoln County. State Police have not released the cause of Kelley's death, but do say that there are already a couple of suspects in the case. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
ALKOL, WV (WOWK) - One person has been killed in a house fire in Lincoln County. State Police say the fire occurred in the Alkol area of Lincoln County Monday. WVSP is investigating the fire. Little information is available regarding the deadly blaze at this time.
Authorities say a black bear killed a 16-year-old runner while he was competing in a race on Sunday.
Kanawha County dispatchers say the St. Albans Dollar General is on fire. Everyone got out of the store safely, dispatchers say. The fire broke out shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday, according to dispatchers. Pennsylvania Avenue is shut down around the 1900 block as crews work to put out the fire. St. Albans and Nitro Fire Departments are both responding. No word on what caused the fire.
A Wayne County Church is still figuring out it’s next steps after a fire ripped through it on June 14, 2017. The church is still standing but there’s too much damage to gather inside. Kenova City Hall is usually closed on Sundays. But on June 18, 2017, song from a church service filled the walls inside. "I said we’re in court this morning but it’s not for a bad thing, we’re in there to worship the lord," said Tim Crabtree, Pastor at S...
911 reports an accident in the 200 Block of Lee St. The accident occurred near the Tudors on Charleston's West Side. The car reportedly hit a utility pole and broke it. Charleston Police and Fire Departments responded to the scene. One patient is being transported to an area hospital for treatment.
BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. - A pedestrian was struck by a train just before midnight in Berkeley County. According to Berkeley County Dispatch, the call came in at 11:40 p.m. on Saturday evening. EMS responded to Hammonds Mill Road and Allensville Road in Hedgesville. Dispatch has no word on the condition of the individual and the case is being handled by state police.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
Authorities say a black bear killed a 16-year-old runner while he was competing in a race on Sunday.
The Myrtle Beach Police Department responded to the fourth shooting call over a 48-hour period Sunday night.
A rally is being planned for this weekend in Charleston to "take a stand, and normalize breasts" in West Virginia.
DHEC has issued a temporary swimming advisory for a section of Surfside Beach, a press release states.
The Ohio Attorney General’s Office is looking for information about four for people in connection with the killing of eight people in Pike County.
An American college student who was released by North Korea in a coma has died in Ohio. Otto Warmbier was 22.
