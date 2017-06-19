Largest Heroin Seizure in County History Made in Meigs County

(MEIGS COUNTY, OHIO) - Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and members of the Major Crimes Task Force of Gallia and Meigs Counties announced today that a Columbus man is in custody following the seizure of two kilograms of heroin.

According to a press release, this is the largest heroin seizure in the history of Meigs County. Investigators estimate that the drugs have a street value of approximately $484,000.

Inielsis Guillot, 41, was arrested early this morning on charges of trafficking in heroin and possession of heroin. Both charges are felonies of the first degree.

Authorities said the drugs were found concealed in Guillot's vehicle after the Ravenswood (West Virginia) Police Department initiated a traffic stop in West Virginia that traveled across the Ravenswood Bridge into Portland, Ohio.

The case is being investigated by the Major Crimes Task Force of Gallia and Meigs Counties, which is part of the Ohio Attorney General's Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission.

"I'm very pleased that investigators were able to intercept these drugs before they could be sold to those suffering from addiction," said Attorney General DeWine. "Ohio is in the middle of an opiate epidemic that doesn't stop at state borders, so I applaud the teamwork between both Ohio and West Virginia authorities to get these drugs off the streets."

"I commend the Ravenswood Police for their actions on the case. Our agency works close with all counties of West Virginia along the Ohio River," said Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood. "This is a huge bust. We strive to get the drugs off the street. If you have any information about drug trafficking please contact the Sheriff's Office tip line at (740) 992-4682."

Guillot is currently in custody at the Meigs County Jail. Following an initial court appearance in Meigs County Court today, bond was set at $250,000.

The Major Crimes Task Force of Gallia and Meigs Counties is made up of authorities from the Meigs County Sheriff's Office, Gallia County Sheriff's Office, Gallipolis Police Department, Middleport Police Department, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Gallia County Prosecutor's Office, and Meigs County Prosecutor's Office.