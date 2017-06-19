Energy Express to Provide Summer Literacy and Reading Programs for Kids in Our Area

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Get ready, as the Energy Express is rolling in Kanawha County!

Kids in the area are getting some help with reading and writing over the summer.

The six week summer literacy and reading program will help kids with much needed school skills and art.

"Over the summer break is very crucial for kids because they loose so much. They don't get that exposure that they need so we try to keep that going get them entertained give positive reinforcement all that stuff one on one attention.", commented Nick Browning, Community Coordinator for Energy Express.

They also do a community service project. Last year, they helped with the floods.

This year, they plan to paint classrooms and run a youth camp in the Cabin Creek area.

The Summer 2017 Energy Express Program will be located at Pratt Elementary. The program will begin on June 19, 2017 and end on July 28, 2017.

If you’re a parent looking to sign your child up for Energy Express, contact your local office of the WVU Extension Service.

With Energy Express, more than 3,000 children statewide gain or maintain reading levels during summer months through creative, colorful and captivating uses of art, drama and vocabulary.

The program also provides children with two nutritious meals each day during the program, helping to ensure our youths are fed each day even after the school year comes to an end.

Energy Express has two locations in Kanawha County, one at Dunbar and the other in Pratt.