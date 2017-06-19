Energy Express to Provide Summer Literacy and Reading Programs f - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Energy Express to Provide Summer Literacy and Reading Programs for Kids in Our Area

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Get ready, as the Energy Express is rolling in Kanawha County!

Kids in the area are getting some help with reading and writing over the summer.

The six week summer literacy and reading program will help kids with much needed school skills and art.

"Over the summer break is very crucial for kids because they loose so much. They don't get that exposure that they need so we try to keep that going get them entertained give positive reinforcement all that stuff one on one attention.", commented Nick Browning, Community Coordinator for Energy Express.

They also do a community service project. Last year, they helped with the floods.

This year, they plan to paint classrooms and run a youth camp in the Cabin Creek area.

The Summer 2017 Energy Express Program will be located at Pratt Elementary. The program will begin on June 19, 2017 and end on July 28, 2017. 

If you’re a parent looking to sign your child up for Energy Express, contact your local office of the WVU Extension Service.

With Energy Express, more than 3,000 children statewide gain or maintain reading levels during summer months through creative, colorful and captivating uses of art, drama and vocabulary.

The program also provides children with two nutritious meals each day during the program, helping to ensure our youths are fed each day even after the school year comes to an end.  

Energy Express has two locations in Kanawha County, one at Dunbar and the other in Pratt.

    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

