Recycling in Cabell County may require a monthly fee

People in Cabell County, WV may soon have to pay a monthly fee if they want to recycle.

The Cabell County Solid Waste Authority has scrambled to find a way to keep their programs afloat in the midst of funding concerns. The solution is the charge a $6.25 monthly fee to use a new recycling facility. Only those who want to use the facility would have to pay the fee. Households who sign up would get a pass to use when they want to drop off their items.

The solid waste authority is also working with Goodwill to coordinate mobile sites to take a limited number of presorted recyclables for free. The times and locations for that mobile trailer still haven't been decided.