Shooting Over Plumbing Issue Transports One to Hospital

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - A shooting over a plumbing issue resulted in one person being transported to the hospital.

According to a release, at around 11:30 p.m. Monday, the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office received a call for assistance about a domestic violence situation in Chesapeake.

When deputies arrived on scene, they discovered that 25-year-old Daniel Lyons, of Chesapeake, has been shot in the abdomen with a small caliber handgun.

Lyons was transported to the hospital. It is believed that his wound is not life-threatening.

Detectives learned that Lyons got into an argument with 49-year-old Brian Potter, of Chesapeake, over a plumbing issue. Lyons is the boyfriend of Potter's daughter.

The argument escalated into a fight and Potter shot Lyons.

Potter was arrested for an unrelated case.