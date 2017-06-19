Man Killed, Another Injured in Eastern Kentucky Crash

PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - One man has been killed and another person was injured in a serious crash in Pike County, Kentucky Monday evening.

The accident happened at around 7:40 p.m. near the US 23 and US 119 intersection at Buckley's Creek.

The northbound side of the intersection had to be shut down as a result of the crash.

One man was pronounced dead at the hospital. Another person has received unknown injuries.

The name of the deceased man has not been released pending notification of family.

The investigation is ongoing. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.