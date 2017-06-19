House Destroyed in Large Roane County Blaze

ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A house was destroyed after a fire in Roane County Monday afternoon.

At just after 1 p.m. fire crews from Roane County, Kanawha County, and Jackson County responded to a report of a structure fire on Ripley Road at the intersection of Reedyville Road.

Upon arrival, units found the house to be fully-involved and falling in on itself.

Units spent approximately 3 hours on the scene to extinguish the fire.

The house was built of heavy timber, such as railroad tied, which made the fire difficult to extinguish.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

Spencer Fire, Clover Fire, Clendenin Fire, and Ripley Fire responded to the scene.