Proposal seeks more land for small-game hunting

More News More>>

Coroner: Cocaine among drugs found in Carrie Fisher's system Coroner: Cocaine among drugs found in Carrie Fisher's system Carrie Fisher's autopsy report shows the actress had cocaine in her system when she fell ill on a plane last year, but investigators could not determine what impact the cocaine and other drugs found in her system... Carrie Fisher's autopsy report shows the actress had cocaine in her system when she fell ill on a plane last year, but investigators could not determine what impact the cocaine and other drugs found in her system had on her death.

Baby born aboard plane receives free flight tickets for life Baby born aboard plane receives free flight tickets for life MUMBAI, India (WCMH) — The baby was born on an Indian airline, and the company announced the little boy will receive free tickets for life. According to CNN, the mother went into labor prematurely Sunday during the Jet Airways flight while at an altitude of 35,000 feet. Crew members, and a trained paramedic who was on the flight, helped deliver the baby. The flight, destined for Kochi, was diverted to Mumbai where mother and son were taken to the hospital. A spokesp... MUMBAI, India (WCMH) — The baby was born on an Indian airline, and the company announced the little boy will receive free tickets for life. According to CNN, the mother went into labor prematurely Sunday during the Jet Airways flight while at an altitude of 35,000 feet. Crew members, and a trained paramedic who was on the flight, helped deliver the baby. The flight, destined for Kochi, was diverted to Mumbai where mother and son were taken to the hospital. A spokesp...

Huntington Police Department to Rehire Officers Huntington Police Department to Rehire Officers HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Huntington Police Department will hire six police officers this summer, five of whom will return to the department after their positions were part of a reduction in force in January to address a projected budget deficit. According to a press release, all 10 officers who were part of the reduction in force in January were offered the opportunity to return. The five officers who agreed to return will be rehired on July 3, while the other five have acc... HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Huntington Police Department will hire six police officers this summer, five of whom will return to the department after their positions were part of a reduction in force in January to address a projected budget deficit. According to a press release, all 10 officers who were part of the reduction in force in January were offered the opportunity to return. The five officers who agreed to return will be rehired on July 3, while the other five have acc...