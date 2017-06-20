WV House leader calls for license reviews for kickback probe - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

WV House leader calls for license reviews for kickback probe

Posted: Updated:
MGN Online MGN Online

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia House of Delegates leader has asked state agencies to review the licenses of four men who have admitted to taking part in a kickback scheme involving the Division of Highways.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports (http://bit.ly/2tkaJJs) House Government Organization Chairman Gary Howell sent letters last week to the Board of Registration for Professional Engineers, the Contractors Licensing Board and the state Purchasing Division.

Howell wants the agencies to submit reports and timelines that detail whether they have taken steps to revoke the licenses of the men who've entered guilty pleas.

DOH engineers Bruce E. Kenney III and James Travis Miller have pleaded guilty, as have Bayliss & Ramey President Mark R. Whitt and Marshall University professor Andrew P. Nichols.

___

Information from: The Charleston Gazette-Mail, http://wvgazettemail.com.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Man impersonating officer lured woman into vehicle in Ohio

    Man impersonating officer lured woman into vehicle in Ohio

    Monday, June 19 2017 9:03 PM EDT2017-06-20 01:03:30 GMT
    CIRCLEVILLE, OH (WCMH) – The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office is warning about another incident involving a suspected police impersonator. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a 19-year-old woman was pulled over for speeding by an unknown person on State Route 207 at Mouser Road. According to investigators, the man told the woman he was a police officer on his way to work and would not show any identification. The man claimed he would have to take the woman in for h...
    CIRCLEVILLE, OH (WCMH) – The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office is warning about another incident involving a suspected police impersonator. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a 19-year-old woman was pulled over for speeding by an unknown person on State Route 207 at Mouser Road. According to investigators, the man told the woman he was a police officer on his way to work and would not show any identification. The man claimed he would have to take the woman in for h...

  • 7 Injured In Myrtle Beach Shooting

    7 Injured In Myrtle Beach Shooting

    Sunday, June 18 2017 5:34 PM EDT2017-06-18 21:34:43 GMT
    MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach police have identified and apprehended a suspect in the overnight shooting along Ocean Boulevard, according to Lieutenant Joey Crosby of Myrtle Beach Police. Myrtle Beach police responded to a shooting early Sunday morning on Ocean Boulevard that sent seven people to the hospital, including the suspect. Part of the gunfire was captured and streamed online by a bystander.  In the video, at least 12 gunshots can be heard. According ...
    MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach police have identified and apprehended a suspect in the overnight shooting along Ocean Boulevard, according to Lieutenant Joey Crosby of Myrtle Beach Police. Myrtle Beach police responded to a shooting early Sunday morning on Ocean Boulevard that sent seven people to the hospital, including the suspect. Part of the gunfire was captured and streamed online by a bystander.  In the video, at least 12 gunshots can be heard. According ...

  • Black bear kills 16-year-old boy during race

    Black bear kills 16-year-old boy during race

    Monday, June 19 2017 11:49 AM EDT2017-06-19 15:49:54 GMT

    Authorities say a black bear killed a 16-year-old runner while he was competing in a race on Sunday.

    Authorities say a black bear killed a 16-year-old runner while he was competing in a race on Sunday.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.