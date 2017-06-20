WV House leader calls for license reviews for kickback probe

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia House of Delegates leader has asked state agencies to review the licenses of four men who have admitted to taking part in a kickback scheme involving the Division of Highways.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports (http://bit.ly/2tkaJJs) House Government Organization Chairman Gary Howell sent letters last week to the Board of Registration for Professional Engineers, the Contractors Licensing Board and the state Purchasing Division.

Howell wants the agencies to submit reports and timelines that detail whether they have taken steps to revoke the licenses of the men who've entered guilty pleas.

DOH engineers Bruce E. Kenney III and James Travis Miller have pleaded guilty, as have Bayliss & Ramey President Mark R. Whitt and Marshall University professor Andrew P. Nichols.

